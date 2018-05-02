Below are the FCIAC tennis scoreboard and box scores for Tuesday, May 1. Statistics appear where provided.

Boys Tennis

Staples 4, Darien 3

Singles

Bobby Neuner (D) def. Ben Stein 6-4, 6-4

Eric Stein (S) def. Nick Derby 6-2, 6-1

Jack Tooker (S) def. Ethan Zhang 6-2, 6-4

Sam Lampert (S) def. Ian Wise 5-7, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Evan Felcher and Kion Bruno (S) def. Neil Ghandi and Romano DeCaprio 6-3, 6-2

Chris Calderwood and Tyler Cramer (D) def. Eric Greenberg and Bradley Sheppard 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

Sergi Doroshin and John Locktefeld (D) def. Jason Katz and Jamie Lamb 7-6, 2-6, 10-8

Westhill 4, Ludlowe 3

Singles

Jordan Soifer (WH) def. Olivier Kleinberg 6-2, 7-5

Tyler Pomerance (WH) def. Sam Slobin 6-0, 6-1

Matt Greenbaum (WH) def. David Poudier 1-6, 7-6, 7-5

Griffin Forberg (L) def. Alex Reyes 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

Kieran Barker and Greg Ariggo (L) def. Shiloh Williamson and Neev Suryawanshi 7-6, 6-4

Kevin Schroeder and Ryan Buress (L) def. Nikhil Arora and Henry Zhu 6-2, 6-2

Gaurov Bansal and Rohit Jha (WH) def. Charlie Low and Ryan Ny 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

Norwalk 4, Brien McMahon 3

Singles

Taishi Hosokawa (N) def. Emyerson Charles 6-0, 6-0

Prem Dave (N) def. Peter Massey 6-0, 6-0

Yuuki Hosokawa (N) def. Mike Dubisette 6-0, 6-1

Emmett McGurren (BM) def. Lucas Araujo 2-6, 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Mike McAllister and John Kirst (BM) Billy Nescis and Pablo Quiceno 6-0, 6-1

Shuri Akarapu and Tyler Johnson (BM) def. Jeb Boyrer and Jerry Narcisse 3-6, 6-4, 10-7

Christian Miller and Tyler Cappadonna (N) def. Hunter Zampa and Ryan Bastidas 6-3, 6-2

Danbury 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Singles

Griffin Barnett (D) def. William Savage 6-3, 6-2

Eric Tenesaca (D) def. Simon Poulter 6-4, 6-1

Kevin Tenesaca (D) def. Matthew DiMartino 6-0, 6-0

Joe Kiselak (D) def. Ivan Martinez 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Ben Shuster and Nick Walker (D) def. Nicholas Sclafani and Richard DelVecchio 6-0, 6-0

Danbury won No. 2 and 3 doubles by forfeit

Warde 7, Stamford 0

Kyle Rubin (W) def. Fernando Mayracher 6-3, 6-2

Jack Davis (W) def. Max Meistere 6-2, 6-2

Robert Pavoni (W) def. Adarsh Sushanth 6-2, 3-6, 10-3

Noah Gruder (W) def. Franco Estanslado 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Sam Greenberg and Jackson Cusick (W) def. Andre Correa and Roheth Narasaletty 6-1, 6-0

Alex Cusick and Cormac O’Day (W) def. Rithin Armstrong and Leeroy Berja 6-1, 6-0

Dustin Brown and Ben Dachman (W) def. Dylan Califano and Justin Palmer 6-2, 7-5

Ridgefield 7, St. Joseph 0

Singles

Luke Queiroz (R) def. Drew Morris 6-1, 6-1

James Hourihan (R) def. Jon Jazwinski 6-0, 6-2

Ramiro Dávila (R) def. Samir Rajani 6-1, 6-3

Noah Butler (R) def. Andrew Hinnou 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Tadd Long and Seth Prusko (R) def. Jared Lawrence and Ryan Carlin 6-1 6-0

Tanner Daubenspeck and Harry Berger (R) def. Joshua Kimball and Ethan Ziegler 6-0, 6-0

RJ Carey and Logan Higginson (R) def. Mark Yakavone and Jack Donofrio 8-1

Greenwich 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles

Matthew Tamis (G) def. Angel Ramirez 6-1, 6-0

Alican Beba (G) def. Akul Khatri 6-1, 6-0

Jimmy Papas (G) def. Adolfo Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0

Yoshi Takahashi (G) def. Ya-Sine Agrignan 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Stefan Brovig and Derek Wang (G) def. Jordy Cardenas and Erick Ruilova 6-0, 6-0

Boris Ardemasou and James Cosby (G) def. Angel Menendez and Alex Vicente 6-0, 6-0

Josh Frumin and Nick Lui (G) def. Joseph Vu and Nicholas Peschie 6-0, 6-0.

New Canaan 4, Weston 3

Singles

JJ Lee (NC) def. Sebastian Casellas 7-5, 6-4

Matt Sydney (W) def. Matt Brand 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

Sai Akavaramu (NC) def. Gracy Tarzian 6-3, 6-3

Nick Moy (W) def. Andrew Zuo 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Doubles

Reid Brostoff and Drew Berkin (W) def. Luke Crowley and Alessandro Sulpizi 7-6 (3), 6-2

Ben Graham and Jack McCarthy (NC) def. Mason Asphar and Adrik Scaramuzza 6-3, 6-0

Jamie Cutler and Griffin Dayton (NC) def. Stephen Blinder and Tony Fontana 6-1, 6-0

Wilton 5, Trumbull 2

Girls Tennis

Warde 6, Stamford 1

Singles

Hannah Ulman (W) def. Hannah Bushell 6-2, 6-4

Sana Nagori (W) def. Sophia Negyesi 6-1, 6-0

Karli Vare (W) def. Cindy Luo 6-3, 6-1

Ellie Daigle (W) def. Claire Salerno 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Vanessa Comeau and Maddy Ingram (S) def. Claire Regan and Haley English 6-0, 6-0

Clare Byrne and Deb Warren (W) def. Nina Passaro and Gabby Rivera 6-0, 6-1

Amelia Yoder and Aly Kardos (W) def. Megan McKeever and Emily Wharmby 6-4, 5-7, 10-4

Ridgefield 6, St. Joseph 1

Singles

Gabby Gatto (SJ) def. Aurora Joblon 6-1, 7-5

Morgan Held (R) def. Clare Seperack 6-1, 6-1

Jill O’Keefe (R) def. Jayne Hickey 6-4, 7-6

Rachel Bocher (R) def. Chloe Mattison in three sets

Doubles

Julia Driscoll and Jen Gordon (R) def. Gina Giannotta and Audrey Patrick 6-3, 6-1

Phoebe Seidenber and Isabelle Vollmake (R) def. Debora Yohou and Skylar Shandrowski 6-2, 6-3

Hannah Zipkin and Megan Dunphy (R) def. Alice Maldon and Isabelle Watson 6-0, 6-0.

Darien 5, Staples 2

Singles

Lilly Ma (D) def. Alyssa DiMaio 6-3, 6-2

Emilia Callery (D) def. Olivia Foster 7-5, 6-1

Carine Geijerstam (S) def. Emily Wiley 7-5, 6-2

Katie Wiley (D) def. Natalie Carozza 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Kristin Butler and Hannah Bjorkman (S) def. Emily Neuner and Juliet Homes 6-3, 7-6

Elaina Cummiskey and Quin Wolters (D) def. Gabriela Vega and Olivia Gordy 6-3, 7-5

Caroline Holmes and Daniela Castellanos (D) def. Lily Smith and Alisyn Kercher 6-4, 6-7, 10-7

Greenwich 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles

Martine Fierro (G) def. Giovanna Nazeozeno 6-1, 6-0

Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Catrina Nguyen 6-0, 6-0

Tess Lamhaouar (G) def. Patricia Pereirra 6-0, 6-0

Christina Gianeso (G) def. Vi Ho 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Haley Guerro and Sona Mathew 6-0, 6-0

Melanie Murphy and Amy Bickham (G) def. Samantha Egen and Jen Torres 6-0, 6-0

Hannah Viney and Abby Shropshire (G) def. Allison Gomez and Kim Heng 6-0, 6-0

Wilton 7, Trumbull 0

Singles

Izzy Koziol (W) def. Unique Akinloye 6-0, 6-1

Emma Caldwell (W) def. Symphony Akinloye 7-5,6-2

Cara Wilmartin (W) def. Evani Dalal 6-0, 6-1

Jelena Sypher (W) def. Leilani Brown 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Amber Li and Arden Lee (W) def. Amelia Grasso and Libby Liggins 6-0, 6-1

Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill (W) def. Isabella Basic and Allyson Szabo 6-0, 6-3

MacKenzie McCormick and Kate Seelert (W) def. Ritika Birje and Vishy Kandala 6-2, 7-5

Ludlowe 4, Westhill 3

Singles

Maddie Kaba (WH) def. Sam Keane 6-0, 6-2

Xenia Efimov (L) def. Sanjana Nayak 7-6, 7-6

Tamar Bellett (WH) def. Mckenna Carroll 6-0, 6-0

Katie Coolidge (L) def. Julia Frederick 6-7, 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

Mary Beradino and Emily Cheung (L) def. Trisha Kober and Jackie Kaba 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Malina Lasicki and Cailtyn Tyrell (WH) def. Grace Cogan and Heather Moran 6-4, 6-2

Kaitlyn Yoon and Kate Alianiello (L) def. Alexa Smenglo and Shivani Annumala 6-1, 6-0

Danbury 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Norwalk at Brien McMahon