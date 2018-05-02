Below are the FCIAC tennis scoreboard and box scores for Tuesday, May 1. Statistics appear where provided.
Boys Tennis
Staples 4, Darien 3
Singles
Bobby Neuner (D) def. Ben Stein 6-4, 6-4
Eric Stein (S) def. Nick Derby 6-2, 6-1
Jack Tooker (S) def. Ethan Zhang 6-2, 6-4
Sam Lampert (S) def. Ian Wise 5-7, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
Evan Felcher and Kion Bruno (S) def. Neil Ghandi and Romano DeCaprio 6-3, 6-2
Chris Calderwood and Tyler Cramer (D) def. Eric Greenberg and Bradley Sheppard 2-6, 6-4, 6-2
Sergi Doroshin and John Locktefeld (D) def. Jason Katz and Jamie Lamb 7-6, 2-6, 10-8
Westhill 4, Ludlowe 3
Singles
Jordan Soifer (WH) def. Olivier Kleinberg 6-2, 7-5
Tyler Pomerance (WH) def. Sam Slobin 6-0, 6-1
Matt Greenbaum (WH) def. David Poudier 1-6, 7-6, 7-5
Griffin Forberg (L) def. Alex Reyes 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
Kieran Barker and Greg Ariggo (L) def. Shiloh Williamson and Neev Suryawanshi 7-6, 6-4
Kevin Schroeder and Ryan Buress (L) def. Nikhil Arora and Henry Zhu 6-2, 6-2
Gaurov Bansal and Rohit Jha (WH) def. Charlie Low and Ryan Ny 6-4, 4-6, 6-0
Norwalk 4, Brien McMahon 3
Singles
Taishi Hosokawa (N) def. Emyerson Charles 6-0, 6-0
Prem Dave (N) def. Peter Massey 6-0, 6-0
Yuuki Hosokawa (N) def. Mike Dubisette 6-0, 6-1
Emmett McGurren (BM) def. Lucas Araujo 2-6, 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
Mike McAllister and John Kirst (BM) Billy Nescis and Pablo Quiceno 6-0, 6-1
Shuri Akarapu and Tyler Johnson (BM) def. Jeb Boyrer and Jerry Narcisse 3-6, 6-4, 10-7
Christian Miller and Tyler Cappadonna (N) def. Hunter Zampa and Ryan Bastidas 6-3, 6-2
Danbury 7, Trinity Catholic 0
Singles
Griffin Barnett (D) def. William Savage 6-3, 6-2
Eric Tenesaca (D) def. Simon Poulter 6-4, 6-1
Kevin Tenesaca (D) def. Matthew DiMartino 6-0, 6-0
Joe Kiselak (D) def. Ivan Martinez 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Ben Shuster and Nick Walker (D) def. Nicholas Sclafani and Richard DelVecchio 6-0, 6-0
Danbury won No. 2 and 3 doubles by forfeit
Warde 7, Stamford 0
Kyle Rubin (W) def. Fernando Mayracher 6-3, 6-2
Jack Davis (W) def. Max Meistere 6-2, 6-2
Robert Pavoni (W) def. Adarsh Sushanth 6-2, 3-6, 10-3
Noah Gruder (W) def. Franco Estanslado 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
Sam Greenberg and Jackson Cusick (W) def. Andre Correa and Roheth Narasaletty 6-1, 6-0
Alex Cusick and Cormac O’Day (W) def. Rithin Armstrong and Leeroy Berja 6-1, 6-0
Dustin Brown and Ben Dachman (W) def. Dylan Califano and Justin Palmer 6-2, 7-5
Ridgefield 7, St. Joseph 0
Singles
Luke Queiroz (R) def. Drew Morris 6-1, 6-1
James Hourihan (R) def. Jon Jazwinski 6-0, 6-2
Ramiro Dávila (R) def. Samir Rajani 6-1, 6-3
Noah Butler (R) def. Andrew Hinnou 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
Tadd Long and Seth Prusko (R) def. Jared Lawrence and Ryan Carlin 6-1 6-0
Tanner Daubenspeck and Harry Berger (R) def. Joshua Kimball and Ethan Ziegler 6-0, 6-0
RJ Carey and Logan Higginson (R) def. Mark Yakavone and Jack Donofrio 8-1
Greenwich 7, Bridgeport Central 0
Singles
Matthew Tamis (G) def. Angel Ramirez 6-1, 6-0
Alican Beba (G) def. Akul Khatri 6-1, 6-0
Jimmy Papas (G) def. Adolfo Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0
Yoshi Takahashi (G) def. Ya-Sine Agrignan 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Stefan Brovig and Derek Wang (G) def. Jordy Cardenas and Erick Ruilova 6-0, 6-0
Boris Ardemasou and James Cosby (G) def. Angel Menendez and Alex Vicente 6-0, 6-0
Josh Frumin and Nick Lui (G) def. Joseph Vu and Nicholas Peschie 6-0, 6-0.
New Canaan 4, Weston 3
Singles
JJ Lee (NC) def. Sebastian Casellas 7-5, 6-4
Matt Sydney (W) def. Matt Brand 1-6, 6-3, 6-4
Sai Akavaramu (NC) def. Gracy Tarzian 6-3, 6-3
Nick Moy (W) def. Andrew Zuo 6-4, 3-6, 6-4
Doubles
Reid Brostoff and Drew Berkin (W) def. Luke Crowley and Alessandro Sulpizi 7-6 (3), 6-2
Ben Graham and Jack McCarthy (NC) def. Mason Asphar and Adrik Scaramuzza 6-3, 6-0
Jamie Cutler and Griffin Dayton (NC) def. Stephen Blinder and Tony Fontana 6-1, 6-0
Wilton 5, Trumbull 2
Girls Tennis
Warde 6, Stamford 1
Singles
Hannah Ulman (W) def. Hannah Bushell 6-2, 6-4
Sana Nagori (W) def. Sophia Negyesi 6-1, 6-0
Karli Vare (W) def. Cindy Luo 6-3, 6-1
Ellie Daigle (W) def. Claire Salerno 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
Vanessa Comeau and Maddy Ingram (S) def. Claire Regan and Haley English 6-0, 6-0
Clare Byrne and Deb Warren (W) def. Nina Passaro and Gabby Rivera 6-0, 6-1
Amelia Yoder and Aly Kardos (W) def. Megan McKeever and Emily Wharmby 6-4, 5-7, 10-4
Ridgefield 6, St. Joseph 1
Singles
Gabby Gatto (SJ) def. Aurora Joblon 6-1, 7-5
Morgan Held (R) def. Clare Seperack 6-1, 6-1
Jill O’Keefe (R) def. Jayne Hickey 6-4, 7-6
Rachel Bocher (R) def. Chloe Mattison in three sets
Doubles
Julia Driscoll and Jen Gordon (R) def. Gina Giannotta and Audrey Patrick 6-3, 6-1
Phoebe Seidenber and Isabelle Vollmake (R) def. Debora Yohou and Skylar Shandrowski 6-2, 6-3
Hannah Zipkin and Megan Dunphy (R) def. Alice Maldon and Isabelle Watson 6-0, 6-0.
Darien 5, Staples 2
Singles
Lilly Ma (D) def. Alyssa DiMaio 6-3, 6-2
Emilia Callery (D) def. Olivia Foster 7-5, 6-1
Carine Geijerstam (S) def. Emily Wiley 7-5, 6-2
Katie Wiley (D) def. Natalie Carozza 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
Kristin Butler and Hannah Bjorkman (S) def. Emily Neuner and Juliet Homes 6-3, 7-6
Elaina Cummiskey and Quin Wolters (D) def. Gabriela Vega and Olivia Gordy 6-3, 7-5
Caroline Holmes and Daniela Castellanos (D) def. Lily Smith and Alisyn Kercher 6-4, 6-7, 10-7
Greenwich 7, Bridgeport Central 0
Singles
Martine Fierro (G) def. Giovanna Nazeozeno 6-1, 6-0
Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Catrina Nguyen 6-0, 6-0
Tess Lamhaouar (G) def. Patricia Pereirra 6-0, 6-0
Christina Gianeso (G) def. Vi Ho 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Haley Guerro and Sona Mathew 6-0, 6-0
Melanie Murphy and Amy Bickham (G) def. Samantha Egen and Jen Torres 6-0, 6-0
Hannah Viney and Abby Shropshire (G) def. Allison Gomez and Kim Heng 6-0, 6-0
Wilton 7, Trumbull 0
Singles
Izzy Koziol (W) def. Unique Akinloye 6-0, 6-1
Emma Caldwell (W) def. Symphony Akinloye 7-5,6-2
Cara Wilmartin (W) def. Evani Dalal 6-0, 6-1
Jelena Sypher (W) def. Leilani Brown 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
Amber Li and Arden Lee (W) def. Amelia Grasso and Libby Liggins 6-0, 6-1
Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill (W) def. Isabella Basic and Allyson Szabo 6-0, 6-3
MacKenzie McCormick and Kate Seelert (W) def. Ritika Birje and Vishy Kandala 6-2, 7-5
Ludlowe 4, Westhill 3
Singles
Maddie Kaba (WH) def. Sam Keane 6-0, 6-2
Xenia Efimov (L) def. Sanjana Nayak 7-6, 7-6
Tamar Bellett (WH) def. Mckenna Carroll 6-0, 6-0
Katie Coolidge (L) def. Julia Frederick 6-7, 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
Mary Beradino and Emily Cheung (L) def. Trisha Kober and Jackie Kaba 3-6, 6-2, 6-3
Malina Lasicki and Cailtyn Tyrell (WH) def. Grace Cogan and Heather Moran 6-4, 6-2
Kaitlyn Yoon and Kate Alianiello (L) def. Alexa Smenglo and Shivani Annumala 6-1, 6-0
Danbury 7, Trinity Catholic 0
Norwalk at Brien McMahon