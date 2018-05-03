FCIAC Tennis and Golf Scoreboard, Box Scores for Wednesday, May 2

Below is the FCIAC tennis and golf scoreboard for Wednesday, May 2. Statistics appear where provided.

Girls Tennis

Greenwich 5, New Canaan 2

Singles

Martine Fierro (G) def. Ashley Walker 6-3, 6-4

Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Maddy Wilson 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Tess Lamhaouar 6-2, 6-3

Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Christina Gianesello 7-6 (7-4), 6-1

Doubles

Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrode (G) def. Jenny Loomis and Jordyn Lee 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Melanie Murphy and Amy Bickham (G) def. Chloe Sigg and Cassidy Little 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3

Abby Shropshire and Hannah Viney (G) def. Grace Ruksznis and Liz Gehnrich 7-5, 6-2

Ludlowe 6, Ridgefield 1

Singles

Aurora Joblon (R) def. Sam Keane 6-2, 6-3

Xenia Efimov (L) def. Morgan Held 6-2, 6-1

McKenna Carroll (L) def. Jill O’Keefe 6-7, 7-6, 6-4

Katie Coolidge (L) def. Rachel Bocher 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

Mary Beradino and Emily Cheung (L) def. Jen Gordon and Julia Driscoll 6-2, 6-3

Grace Cogan and Heather Morgan (L) def. Phoebe Seidenberg and Isabelle Voellajieke 5-7, 7-6, 6-4

Kaitlyn Yoon and Kate Alianiello (L) def. Megan Dunphy and Hanna Zipkin 6-4, 7-6

Warde 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles

Hannah Ulman (W) def. Giovanna Nazeozena 6-0, 6-0

Sana Nagori (W) def. Vi Ho 6-0, 6-0

Karli Vare (W) def. Nayelli Serrano 6-1, 6-2

Ellie Daigle (W) def. Jackie Tapia 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Claire Regan and Hayley English (W) def. Sonna Matthew and Haley Guerrero 6-0, 6-1

Clare Byrne and Deb Warren (W) def. Samantha Egea and Angelica Golbin 6-0, 6-0

Amelia Yoder and Aly Kardos (W) def. Ashley Aquilera and Tanjun Choudery 6-0, 6-0

St. Joseph 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Singles

Gabby Gatto (SJ) def. Chana Labarrubia 6-0, 6-0

Clare Seperack (SJ) def. Jessica Connolly 6-0, 6-3

Jayne Hickey (SJ) def. Kate Janis 6-0, 6-1

Chloe Mattison (SJ) def. Vanessa Comeau 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Audrey Patrick and Gina Giannotta (SJ) def. Ali Cavaliere and Nicole Pritchard 6-2, 6-3

Skylar Shandrowski and Alice Maldon (SJ) def. Ashnique Pruett and Maddy Ingra 6-3, 7-5

Isabella Watson and Maddie Rader (SJ) def. McKenzie Kuehar and Bella Martinez 6-4, 4-6, 10-8

Staples 7, Danbury 0

Darien 6, Stamford 1

Norwalk at Wilton

Boys Tennis

St. Joseph 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Singles

Drew Morris (SJ) def. Simon Pouler 6-0, 6-0

Jon Jazwinski (SJ) def. Sean Oates 6-1, 6-1

Andrew Hinnau (SJ) def. Matthew DiMartino 6-2, 6-2

St. Joseph won No. 4 singles by forfeit

Doubles

Jared Lawrence and Samir Rajani (SJ) def. Mike Vakos and Ivan Martinez 6-0, 6-0

Ryan Carlin and Will Manusky (SJ) def. Nicholas Sclafani and Richard DelVecchio 6-2, 6-1

St. Joseph won No. 3 doubles by forfeit

Darien 5, Trumbull 2

Boys Golf

Darien 151, Stamford 216

Played at E. Gaynor Brennan GC, Par 36

Medalist – Calvin Smith, Darien – 34

Wilton 175, Warde 175

Played at Smith-Richardson, Fairfield, course rating = 35.4

Greenwich 160, New Canaan 170

Played at Round Hill Club, Par 35

New Canaan: Sam Ives 40, Gunnar Granito 41, Max Orwicz 44, Grant Mellinger 45, Liam O’Neill 46

Greenwich: Billy Nail 39, Jackson Fretty 40, Chris Magliocco 40, Ben Ropiak 41, Jacob Pennella 43

Trumbull 163, Westhill 183, St. Joseph 193

Medalists: Peter Brunone and Alex Chopskie of Trumbull, and Jared Goldstein of Westhill shot 40s

Staples 163, Ridgefield 174

Ludlowe 162, Brien McMahon 226

Girls Golf

Warde 168, Staples 202

Played at Longshore, par 37

Warde: Jessica Nuzzaci 39, Mia Gramesty 41, Emily Healy 43, Bethany Fell 45

Staples: Sophie Carazzo 47, Charlotte Turner 49, Jessie Duranko 50, Brianna Dwyer 56

New Canaan 180, Lauralton Hall 225