FCIAC Tennis and Golf Scoreboard, Box Scores for Wednesday, May 2

Below is the FCIAC tennis and golf scoreboard for Wednesday, May 2. Statistics appear where provided.
Girls Tennis
Greenwich 5, New Canaan 2
Singles
Martine Fierro (G) def. Ashley Walker 6-3, 6-4
Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Maddy Wilson 2-6, 6-2, 6-4
Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Tess Lamhaouar 6-2, 6-3
Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Christina Gianesello 7-6 (7-4), 6-1
Doubles
Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrode (G) def. Jenny Loomis and Jordyn Lee 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
Melanie Murphy and Amy Bickham (G) def. Chloe Sigg and Cassidy Little 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3
Abby Shropshire and Hannah Viney (G) def. Grace Ruksznis and Liz Gehnrich 7-5, 6-2
Ludlowe 6, Ridgefield 1
Singles
Aurora Joblon (R) def. Sam Keane 6-2, 6-3
Xenia Efimov (L) def. Morgan Held 6-2, 6-1
McKenna Carroll (L) def. Jill O’Keefe 6-7, 7-6, 6-4
Katie Coolidge (L) def. Rachel Bocher 6-4, 6-2
Doubles
Mary Beradino and Emily Cheung (L) def. Jen Gordon and Julia Driscoll 6-2, 6-3
Grace Cogan and Heather Morgan (L) def. Phoebe Seidenberg and Isabelle Voellajieke 5-7, 7-6, 6-4
Kaitlyn Yoon and Kate Alianiello (L) def. Megan Dunphy and Hanna Zipkin 6-4, 7-6
Warde 7, Bridgeport Central 0
Singles
Hannah Ulman (W) def. Giovanna Nazeozena 6-0, 6-0
Sana Nagori (W) def. Vi Ho 6-0, 6-0
Karli Vare (W) def. Nayelli Serrano 6-1, 6-2
Ellie Daigle (W) def. Jackie Tapia 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Claire Regan and Hayley English (W) def. Sonna Matthew and Haley Guerrero 6-0, 6-1
Clare Byrne and Deb Warren (W) def. Samantha Egea and Angelica Golbin 6-0, 6-0
Amelia Yoder and Aly Kardos (W) def. Ashley Aquilera and Tanjun Choudery 6-0, 6-0
St. Joseph 7, Trinity Catholic 0
Singles
Gabby Gatto (SJ) def. Chana Labarrubia 6-0, 6-0
Clare Seperack (SJ) def. Jessica Connolly 6-0, 6-3
Jayne Hickey (SJ) def. Kate Janis 6-0, 6-1
Chloe Mattison (SJ) def. Vanessa Comeau 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
Audrey Patrick and Gina Giannotta (SJ) def. Ali Cavaliere and Nicole Pritchard 6-2, 6-3
Skylar Shandrowski and Alice Maldon (SJ) def. Ashnique Pruett and Maddy Ingra 6-3, 7-5
Isabella Watson and Maddie Rader (SJ) def. McKenzie Kuehar and Bella Martinez 6-4, 4-6, 10-8
Staples 7, Danbury 0
Darien 6, Stamford 1
Norwalk at Wilton
Boys Tennis
St. Joseph 7, Trinity Catholic 0
Singles
Drew Morris (SJ) def. Simon Pouler 6-0, 6-0
Jon Jazwinski (SJ) def. Sean Oates 6-1, 6-1
Andrew Hinnau (SJ) def. Matthew DiMartino 6-2, 6-2
St. Joseph won No. 4 singles by forfeit
Doubles
Jared Lawrence and Samir Rajani (SJ) def. Mike Vakos and Ivan Martinez 6-0, 6-0
Ryan Carlin and Will Manusky (SJ) def. Nicholas Sclafani and Richard DelVecchio 6-2, 6-1
St. Joseph won No. 3 doubles by forfeit
Darien 5, Trumbull 2
Boys Golf
Darien 151, Stamford 216
Played at E. Gaynor Brennan GC, Par 36
Medalist – Calvin Smith, Darien – 34
Wilton 175, Warde 175
Played at Smith-Richardson, Fairfield, course rating = 35.4
Greenwich 160, New Canaan 170
Played at Round Hill Club, Par 35
New Canaan: Sam Ives 40, Gunnar Granito 41, Max Orwicz 44, Grant Mellinger 45, Liam O’Neill 46
Greenwich: Billy Nail 39, Jackson Fretty 40, Chris Magliocco 40, Ben Ropiak 41, Jacob Pennella 43
Trumbull 163, Westhill 183, St. Joseph 193
Medalists: Peter Brunone and Alex Chopskie of Trumbull, and Jared Goldstein of Westhill shot 40s
Staples 163, Ridgefield 174
Ludlowe 162, Brien McMahon 226
Girls Golf
Warde 168, Staples 202
Played at Longshore, par 37
Warde: Jessica Nuzzaci 39, Mia Gramesty 41, Emily Healy 43, Bethany Fell 45
Staples: Sophie Carazzo 47, Charlotte Turner 49, Jessie Duranko 50, Brianna Dwyer 56
New Canaan 180, Lauralton Hall 225