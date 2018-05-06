Playoff Homestretch: FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Power Point Standings

Defending league champion Darien is unbeaten this season and leads the FCIAC in record and power points with less than two weeks to go until the postseason.

Based on power points, Darien is ranked No. 1, with New Canaan at No. 2, followed closely by Ridgefield in the No. 3 spot. Staples is currently ranked No. 4, just ahead of Ludlowe and Wilton.

Eight teams will qualify for the FCIAC playoff and the top four seeds will host quarterfinal games with the semifinals and finals held at the neutral site of Brien McMahon’s Jack Casagrande Field.

The FCIAC uses a power point system to determine the tournament field due to an uneven schedule. Each of the FCIAC’s 16 teams plays 11 official league games.

The formula awards 100 points per league win and 10 bonus points for each league win posted by opponents that they’ve beaten.

As an example, Darien defeated Greenwich on Saturday, so Darien receives 150 points — 100 points for the win and 50 bonus points because Greenwich is 5-4 in official league play.

The total number of points is then divided by the number of games played, and the average is used in the power point standings.

Power points are used ONLY to determine the eight FCIAC tournament qualifiers. They DO NOT determine playoff seedings.

After the qualifiers are determined, the coaches of the qualifying teams will rank the teams 1-7 (coaches cannot rank their own teams) and those votes will be used to determine seeding.

Unofficial FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Power Point Standings as of May 6

Chart includes official FCIAC record, bonus points (based on defeated opponents’ league wins), total points (100 for each win plus bonus points), and the final average.