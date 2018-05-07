FCIAC
FCIAC Baseball and Softball Scoreboard, Standings for 5/7/18

Posted by Dave Stewart on May 7, 2018 in All Highlights, Baseball, Baseball News, Highlights, News, Softball, Softball News ·

Baseball

Darien 3, New Canaan 2

Ridgefield 3, Staples 2

St. Joseph 9, Ludlowe 7 (10 innings)

Brien McMahon 7, Westhill 6 (8 innings)

Norwalk 9, Stamford 4

Danbury 9, Bridgeport Central 0

Greenwich 4, Wilton 3

Trumbull 9, Warde 3
Softball

Ludlowe 4, St. Joseph 3

Stamford 6, Norwalk 2

Danbury 13, Bridgeport Central 0 (5 innings)

Trumbull 11, Warde 6

New Canaan 2, Darien 1

Greenwich 14, Wilton 1

Staples 5, Ridgefield 2

Brien McMahon at Westhill

• Click here for updated FCIAC Baseball Standings

• Click here for updated FCIAC Softball Standings

Darien’s Henry Williams fires in a pitch during the Wave’s game against New Canaan on Monday, May 7. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

