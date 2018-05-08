FCIAC Tennis and Golf Scoreboard, Box Scores for 5/7/2018

Below is the FCIAC tennis and golf scoreboard for Monday, May 7. Statistics appear where provided.

Boys Tennis

Westhill 6, Stamford 1

Singles

Jordan Soifer (WH) def. Fernando Maurachery 6-0, 6-0

Tyler Pomerance (WH) def. Max Miester 6-4, 6-3

Neev Suryawanshi (WH) def. Adarsh Sushant 6-1, 6-0

Matt Greenbaum (WH) def. Franco Estanislado 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Stamford won No. 1 doubles by forfeit

Nikhil Arora and Shiloh Williamson (WH) def. Justin Palmer and Leeray Berja 6-0, 6-0

Gaurov Bansal/Rutvik Marathe (WH) def. Dylan Califaro and Brendan Leung 6-2, 6-0

Bridgeport Central 5, Trinity Catholic 1

Singles

Simon Poulter (TC) def. Jose Ramirez 6-4, 4-6, 10-8

Angel Ramirez (BC) def. Matt DiMartino 6-4, 6-4

Akul Khatri (BC) def. Mike Vakos 6-2, 6-4

Adolfo Rodriguez (BC) def. Ivan Martinez 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

Nicholas Sclafani and Rich DelVecchio (TC) def. Angel Menendez and Harshal Khatri 4-6, 9-7, 10-6

Central won No. 2 and 3 doubles by forfeit

Trumbull 5, Norwalk 2

Singles

Andy Ilie (T) def. Taishi Hosokawa 6-2, 6-1

Prem Dave (N) def. Lalith Gannavaram 6-2, 6-4

Yuuki Hosokawa (N) def. Tej Yalamanchili 6-0, 6-1

Nihal Wadwa (T) def. Christian Ghetu 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

George James and Rashil Ahuja (T) def. Billy Nescis and Pablo Quiceno 6-1, 6-1

Ben Bello and Mathew Nusom (T) def. Lucas Araujo and Tyler Cappadonna 6-2, 7-5

Max Hutchins and Collin McMahon (T) def. Jeb Boyrer and Jerry Narcisse 6-3, 6-3

Staples 7, Ludlowe 0

Singles

Kion Bruno (S) def. David Poudier 7-6, 6-2

Ben Stein (S) def. Griffin Forberg 6-2, 6-4

Jack Tooker (S) def. Charlie Low 6-1, 6-0

Bradley Sheppard (S) def. Adam Frank 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Eric Stein and Eric Greenberg (S) def. Oliver Kleinberg and Sam Slobin 6-4, 6-1

Sam Lampert and Jason Katz (S) def. Kieran Barker and Greg Ariggo 6-2, 6-1

Jamie Lamb and Andrew Saunders (S) def. Kevin Schoeder and Ryan Burress 6-1, 6-1

New Canaan 4, Ridgefield 3

Singles

Luke Queiroz (R) def. JJ Lee 6-1, 6-2

Matthew Brand (NC) def. Brian Song 6-4, 6-1

Sai Akavaramu (NC) def. James Hourihan 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Ramiro Dávila (R) def. Aryan Pal 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

Luke Crowley and Ben Graham (NC) def. Tanner Daubenspeck and Noah Butler 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

Jack McCarthy and Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def Tadd Long and Seth Prusko 6-2, 6-1

Joseph Campos and Emmett O’Mally (R) def Jamie Cutler and Griffin Dayton 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

Greenwich 7, Warde 0

Wilton 6, Danbury 1

Brien McMahon at St. Joseph

Girls Tennis

Trumbull 7, Norwalk 0

Singles

Unique Akinloye (T) def. Emm Guilbalt 6-1, 6-1

Julia Louw (T) def. Iasiah Sena 6-1, 6-4

Lauren Louw (T) def. Erickah Tertulien 6-0, 6-2

Symphony Akinloye (T) def. Jem Mandujano 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld (T) def. Maya Goosman and Madison French 6-1, 6-1

Evani Dalal and Leilani Brown (T) def.Sam Aguilar and Jolie Lubin 6-1, 6-0

Libby Liggins and Isabella Basic (T) def. Angelica Martin and Briana Perez 6-0, 6-2

Staples 6, Ludlowe 1

Singles

Sam Keane (L) def. Olivia Foster 6-3, 6-1

Olivia Gordy (S) def. Xenia Efimov 1-6, 6-1, 6-4

Alisya Kerchert (S) def. McKenna Carroll 7-5, 6-0

Natalie Carozza (S) def. Katie Coolidge 7-6, 6-4

Doubles

Kristin Butler and Hannah Bjorkman (S) def. Mary Beradino and Emily Cheung 6-0, 6-0

Gabriela Vega and Lily Smith (S) def. Grace Cogan and Heather Moran 6-1, 6-2

Kai Dasbach and Allison Katz (S) def. Kaitlyn Yoon and Kate Alianiello 6-3, 6-1

Greenwich 7, Warde 0

Singles

Martine Fierro (G) def. Hannah Ulman 6-0, 6-0

Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Sana Nagori 6-0, 6-2

Christina Gianesello (G) def. Karli Vare 6-3, 6-1

Ellie Daigle (G) def. Ellie Daigle 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

Hannah Crasto and Kendall Shroe (G) def. Claire Regan and Hayley English 6-2, 6-0

Melanie Murphy and Amy Bickham (G) def. Clare Byrne and Deb Warren 6-2, 6-3

Abby Shropshire and Hannah Viney (G) def. Amelia Yoder and Aly Kardos 6-0, 6-3

New Canaan 6, Ridgefield 1

Singles

Ashley Walker (NC) def. Aurora Joblon 7-5, 6-4

Maddy Wilson (NC) def. Morgan Held 6-2, 6-4

Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Rachel Bodner 6-0, 6-1

Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Megan Dunphy 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Hillary Sherpa and Jill O’Keefe (R) def. Jenny Loomis and Jordyn Lee 6-3, 6-4

Chloe Sigg and Cassidy Little (NC) def. Jen Gordon and Julia Driscoll 6-1, 6-3

Grace Ruksznis and Imogen Smith (NC) def. Isabelle Voellmicke and Phoebe Seidenberg 6-2, 6-3

Westhill 4, Stamford 3

Singles

Maddie Kaba (W) def. Hannah Bushell 6-1, 6-1

Sanjana Nayak (W) def. Cara Addison 6-0, 6-1

Tamar Bellete (W) def. Sophia Negyesi 6-0, 6-0

Julia Frederick (W) def. Cindy Luo 6-0, 6-4

Doubles

Taylor and Devon Yagmaie (S) def. Jackie Kaba and Alexa Smeriglio 6-0, 6-0

Maggie Meister and Nina Passaro (S) def. Malina Lasicki and Lexi Schultz 6-3, 6-1

Megan McKeever and Emily Wharmby (S) def. Almira Kastrati and Shivari Annumela 6-2, 6-1

Trinity Catholic 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Danbury at Wilton

Brien McMahon at St. Joseph

Boys Golf

Trumbull 173, Wilton 182

Played at Rolling Hills CC, course rating = 36.1

New Canaan 166, Ridgefield 170

Played at Country Club of New Canaan, par 35

New Canaan: Gunnar Granito 38, Sam Ives 41, Grant Carlson 43, Grant Mellinger 44, Max Orwicz 45

Ridgefield: Mark Habeeb 39, Tom Lombardozzi 43, Heston Pinard 44, Oliver Frossell 44, Brandon Tuccio 47

Greenwich 155, Warde 189

Played at Smith Richardson, par 36

Greenwich: Jackson Fretty 34, Ben Ropiak 39, Billy Nail 40, Tyler Sudell 42, Chris Magliocco 44

Warde: Ben Ziesler 45, Ashton Lewis 47, Harrison Dehler 48, Connor Curley 49, Neel Sikka 52

Ludlowe 156, Norwalk 209

Played at Smith Richardson, par 36

Girls Golf

Staples 194, Wilton 215

Played at Longshore GC, par 37

Staples: Sophie Carozza 45, Jessie Duranko 49, Deniz Elden 50, Charlotte Turner 50

Wilton: Karli Williams 51, Sophia Kammerman 52, Maya Fazio 53, Gigi Hill 59

Darien 209, Trumbull 212

Played at Wee Burn CC, par 35

Darien: Ashley Amirsakis 57, Eliza Koorbusch 50, Kerry McDermott 59, Charlotte Keane 50, Sydney Crouch 52

Trumbull: Taylor Brown 48, Grace McLean 57, Meghan Lesko 52, Lauren Bennett 55, Grace Hall 60