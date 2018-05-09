FCIAC Tennis and Golf Scoreboard, Box Scores for 5/8/2018

Below is the FCIAC tennis and golf scoreboard for Tuesday, May 8. Statistics appear where provided.
Girls Tennis
New Canaan 7, St. Joseph 0
Singles
Ashley Walker (NC) def. Gabby Gatto 6-0, 6-2
Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Clare Seperack 6-2, 6-1
Imogen Smith (NC) def. Audrey Patrick 6-0, 6-1
Vanetine Zamora (NC) def. Isabella Wilson 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Jenny Loomis and Jordyn Lee (NC) def. Jayne Hickey and Gina Giannotto 6-0, 6-0
Chloe Sigg and Cassidy Little (NC) def. Debora Yohou and Alice Maldon 6-0, 6-0
Grace Ruksznis and Liz Gehnrich (NC) def. Andrew Weber and Gianna Basso 6-0, 6-0
Ludlowe 7, Warde 0
Singles
Sam Keane (L) def. Hannah Ulman 6-3, 6-0
Xenia Efimov (L) def. Sana Nagori 6-2, 6-2
McKenna Carroll (L) def. Karli Vare 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-4
Katie Coolidge (L) def. Ellie Daigle 6-0, 7-6 (5)
Doubles
Mary Beradino and Emily Cheung (L) def. Claire Regan and Hayley English 6-2, 7-5
Grace Cogan and Heather Moran (L) def. Clare Byrne and Deb Warren 6-2, 6-7 (4)
Kaitlyn Yoon and Kate Alianiello (L) def. Amelia Yoder and Aly Kardos 6-3, 6-3
Trumbull 7, Trinity Catholic 0
Singles
Unique Akinloye (T) def. Chona Cuborria 6-0, 6-1
Julia Louw (T) def. Jess Connolly 6-0, 6-0
Lauren Louw (T) def. Vanessa Comeau 6-0, 6-0
Symphony Akinloye (T) def. Emily Bui 6-0,6-0
Doubles
Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld (T) def. Allie Cavaliere and McKenzie Kuhn 6-0, 6-1
Evani Dalal and Leilani Brown (T) def. Maddie Ingram and Ashnique Powell 6-1, 6-2
Libby Liggins and Isabella Basic (T) def. Grace McEvoy and Bella Martinez 6-1, 6-0
Wilton 7, Brien McMahon 0
Singles
Izzy Koziol (W) def. Cat Sullivan 6-0, 6-0
Emma Caldwell (W) def. Sanjana Shriram 6-0, 6-0
Grace Cahill (W) def. Brooke Belanger 6-1, 6-0
Gerri Fox (W) def. Anna Gawley 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
Arden Lee and Amber Li (W) def. Rasnmi Pai and Jamie Gundeck 6-0, 6-1
Mackenzie McCormick and Kate Seelert (W) def. Taylor Potpan and Emily Bleecker 6-1, 6-4
Lindsey Kuczo and Julia Morano (W) def. Megha Patel and Grace Somkhuan 6-2, 6-0
Darien 7, Westhill 0
Singles
Lilly Ma (D) def. Madeline Kaba 6-0, 6-0
Emilia Callery (D) def. Sanjana Nayak 6-0, 6-3
Emily Wiley (D) def. Tamar Bellete 3-6, 6-2, 10-2
Katie Wiley (D) def. Julia Frederick 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
Emily Neuner and Juliet Homes (D) def. PatriciaKober and Jackie Kaba 6-2, 6-1
Quin Wolters and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Malina Lasicki and Lexi Schultz 6-1, 6-0
Caroline Homes and Daniela Castellanos (D) def. Alexa Smeriglio and Caitlyn Tyrell 6-2, 6-2
Greenwich 7, Danbury 0
Singles
Martine Fierro (G) def. Cat Sullivan 6-0, 6-0
Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Sanjana Shriram 6-0, 6-0
Tess Lamhaouar (G) def. Brooke Belanger 6-0, 6-0
Christine Gianesello (G) def. Anna Gawley 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Rashmi Pai and Jamie Gundeck 6-3, 6-2
Melanie Murphy and Amy Bickham (G) def. Taylor Potpan and Emily Bleecker 6-3, 6-1
Abby Shropshire and Hannah Viney (G) def. Gina Somkhuon and Ashley Amigon 6-0, 6-0
Ridgefield 7, Norwalk 0
Staples 5, Weston 2
Stamford 7, Bridgeport Central 0
Boys Tennis
Ridgefield 7, Norwalk 0
Singles
Luke Queiroz (R) def. Prem Dave 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 10-2
Ramiro Davila (R) def. Yuuki Hosokawa 6-3, 6-3
James Hourihan (R) def. Jeb Boyrer 6-0, 6-2
Harry Berger (R) def. Lucas Araujo 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
Noah Butler and Seth Prusko (R) def. Billy Nescis and Pablo Quiceno 6-0, 6-2
Emmett O’Malley and Joe Campy (R) def. Tyler Cappadonna and Christian Miller 6-1, 6-3
Carter Schroppe and Shane Bowler (R) def. John Randrestanillo and Jason Milord 6-0, 6-0
Stamford 6, Bridgeport Central 1
Singles
Jose Ramirez (C) def. Fernando Mauracher 6-4, 6-3
Max Meister (S) def. Angel Ramirez 6-0, 6-2
Adarash Sushanth (S) def. Adolfo Rodriguez 6-0, 6-1
Stamford won No. 4 singles by forfeit
Doubles
Rithin Armstrong and Leeroy Berja (S) def. Akul Khatri and Abud Hennawi 6-2, 6-0
Matt Eldridge and Justin Palmer (S) def. Nicholas Peschier and Joseph Vu 6-0, 6-0
Brendan Leung and Dylan Califano (S) def. Alex Vicente and Jordy Cardenas 6-1, 6-0
Staples 4, Weston 3
Singles
Evan Felcher (S) def. Sebastian Casellas 6-1, 6-1
Matt Sydney (W) def. Kion Bruno 6-4, 6-3
Grady Tarzian (W) def. Bradley Sheppard 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
Nick Moy (W) def. Jason Katz 2-6, 7-6, 6-4
Doubles
Jack Tooker and Eric Greenberg (S) def. Steven Dampf and Reid Brostoff 6-2, 6-1
Jamie Lamb and Andrew Saunders (S) def. Stephen Blinder and Tony Fontana 6-0, 6-1
Adam Greenlee and Lucas Haymes (S) def. Cameron Weiller and Mason Asphar 7-6, 6-4
Trumbull 6, Trinity Catholic 1
Singles
George James (T) def. William Savage 6-3, 1-6, 10-7
Simon Poulter (TC) def. Ben Bello 7-5, 6-4
Luke Samoskevich (T) def. Matthew DiMartino 4-6, 6-0, 13-11
Trumbull won No. 4 singles by forfeit
Doubles
Rushil Ahuja and Nihal Wadhwa (T) def. Mike Vakos and Ivan Martinez 6-0, 6-1
Rishabh Reddy and Elliot Bello (T) def. Nicholas Sclafani and Richard DelVecchio 6-1, 6-2
Darien 4, Westhill 3
Brien McMahon at Wilton
Ludlowe at Warde
New Canaan at St. Joseph
Greenwich at Danbury
Girls Golf
Staples 194, Danbury 221
Played at Longshore GC, par 37
Staples: Sophie Carozza 46, Charlotte Turner 46, Brianna Dwyer 50, Jessie Duranko 52
Danbury: Payton Dorsch 47, Lauren Guerna 54, Oona Furey 60, Raquel Erquez 60
New Canaan 186, Ludlowe 199
Played at Smith Richardson, par 36
Ludlowe: Phoebe Burtt 47, Juliet Bucher 49, Catherine Wallace 51, Katie Chan 52
New Canaan: Meghan Mitchell 44, Lauren Capone 44, Julia Bazata 46, Morgan Hibbert 49
Darien 199, Trumbull 209
Darien: Ashley Amirsakis 47, Sydney Crouch 48, Charlotte Keane 52, Eliza Koorbusch 52
Trumbull: Meghan Lesko 49, Taylor Brown 50, Lauren Bennett 54, Grace Hall 54
Warde 172, Wilton 210
Played at Smith Richardson, par 36
Warde: Jessica Nuzzaci 41, Mia Gramesty 42, Bethany Fell 43, Emily Healy 46
Wilton: Karli Williams 49, Sophia Kammerman 50, Maya Fazio 51, Madeline Pennino 60
Greenwich 188, Ridgefield 216
Played at Ridgefield Public GC