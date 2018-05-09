FCIAC Tennis and Golf Scoreboard, Box Scores for 5/8/2018

Below is the FCIAC tennis and golf scoreboard for Tuesday, May 8. Statistics appear where provided.

Girls Tennis

New Canaan 7, St. Joseph 0

Singles

Ashley Walker (NC) def. Gabby Gatto 6-0, 6-2

Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Clare Seperack 6-2, 6-1

Imogen Smith (NC) def. Audrey Patrick 6-0, 6-1

Vanetine Zamora (NC) def. Isabella Wilson 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Jenny Loomis and Jordyn Lee (NC) def. Jayne Hickey and Gina Giannotto 6-0, 6-0

Chloe Sigg and Cassidy Little (NC) def. Debora Yohou and Alice Maldon 6-0, 6-0

Grace Ruksznis and Liz Gehnrich (NC) def. Andrew Weber and Gianna Basso 6-0, 6-0

Ludlowe 7, Warde 0

Singles

Sam Keane (L) def. Hannah Ulman 6-3, 6-0

Xenia Efimov (L) def. Sana Nagori 6-2, 6-2

McKenna Carroll (L) def. Karli Vare 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-4

Katie Coolidge (L) def. Ellie Daigle 6-0, 7-6 (5)

Doubles

Mary Beradino and Emily Cheung (L) def. Claire Regan and Hayley English 6-2, 7-5

Grace Cogan and Heather Moran (L) def. Clare Byrne and Deb Warren 6-2, 6-7 (4)

Kaitlyn Yoon and Kate Alianiello (L) def. Amelia Yoder and Aly Kardos 6-3, 6-3

Trumbull 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Singles

Unique Akinloye (T) def. Chona Cuborria 6-0, 6-1

Julia Louw (T) def. Jess Connolly 6-0, 6-0

Lauren Louw (T) def. Vanessa Comeau 6-0, 6-0

Symphony Akinloye (T) def. Emily Bui 6-0,6-0

Doubles

Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld (T) def. Allie Cavaliere and McKenzie Kuhn 6-0, 6-1

Evani Dalal and Leilani Brown (T) def. Maddie Ingram and Ashnique Powell 6-1, 6-2

Libby Liggins and Isabella Basic (T) def. Grace McEvoy and Bella Martinez 6-1, 6-0

Wilton 7, Brien McMahon 0

Singles

Izzy Koziol (W) def. Cat Sullivan 6-0, 6-0

Emma Caldwell (W) def. Sanjana Shriram 6-0, 6-0

Grace Cahill (W) def. Brooke Belanger 6-1, 6-0

Gerri Fox (W) def. Anna Gawley 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

Arden Lee and Amber Li (W) def. Rasnmi Pai and Jamie Gundeck 6-0, 6-1

Mackenzie McCormick and Kate Seelert (W) def. Taylor Potpan and Emily Bleecker 6-1, 6-4

Lindsey Kuczo and Julia Morano (W) def. Megha Patel and Grace Somkhuan 6-2, 6-0

Darien 7, Westhill 0

Singles

Lilly Ma (D) def. Madeline Kaba 6-0, 6-0

Emilia Callery (D) def. Sanjana Nayak 6-0, 6-3

Emily Wiley (D) def. Tamar Bellete 3-6, 6-2, 10-2

Katie Wiley (D) def. Julia Frederick 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

Emily Neuner and Juliet Homes (D) def. PatriciaKober and Jackie Kaba 6-2, 6-1

Quin Wolters and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Malina Lasicki and Lexi Schultz 6-1, 6-0

Caroline Homes and Daniela Castellanos (D) def. Alexa Smeriglio and Caitlyn Tyrell 6-2, 6-2

Greenwich 7, Danbury 0

Singles

Martine Fierro (G) def. Cat Sullivan 6-0, 6-0

Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Sanjana Shriram 6-0, 6-0

Tess Lamhaouar (G) def. Brooke Belanger 6-0, 6-0

Christine Gianesello (G) def. Anna Gawley 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Rashmi Pai and Jamie Gundeck 6-3, 6-2

Melanie Murphy and Amy Bickham (G) def. Taylor Potpan and Emily Bleecker 6-3, 6-1

Abby Shropshire and Hannah Viney (G) def. Gina Somkhuon and Ashley Amigon 6-0, 6-0

Ridgefield 7, Norwalk 0

Staples 5, Weston 2

Stamford 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Boys Tennis

Ridgefield 7, Norwalk 0

Singles

Luke Queiroz (R) def. Prem Dave 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 10-2

Ramiro Davila (R) def. Yuuki Hosokawa 6-3, 6-3

James Hourihan (R) def. Jeb Boyrer 6-0, 6-2

Harry Berger (R) def. Lucas Araujo 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Noah Butler and Seth Prusko (R) def. Billy Nescis and Pablo Quiceno 6-0, 6-2

Emmett O’Malley and Joe Campy (R) def. Tyler Cappadonna and Christian Miller 6-1, 6-3

Carter Schroppe and Shane Bowler (R) def. John Randrestanillo and Jason Milord 6-0, 6-0

Stamford 6, Bridgeport Central 1

Singles

Jose Ramirez (C) def. Fernando Mauracher 6-4, 6-3

Max Meister (S) def. Angel Ramirez 6-0, 6-2

Adarash Sushanth (S) def. Adolfo Rodriguez 6-0, 6-1

Stamford won No. 4 singles by forfeit

Doubles

Rithin Armstrong and Leeroy Berja (S) def. Akul Khatri and Abud Hennawi 6-2, 6-0

Matt Eldridge and Justin Palmer (S) def. Nicholas Peschier and Joseph Vu 6-0, 6-0

Brendan Leung and Dylan Califano (S) def. Alex Vicente and Jordy Cardenas 6-1, 6-0

Staples 4, Weston 3

Singles

Evan Felcher (S) def. Sebastian Casellas 6-1, 6-1

Matt Sydney (W) def. Kion Bruno 6-4, 6-3

Grady Tarzian (W) def. Bradley Sheppard 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Nick Moy (W) def. Jason Katz 2-6, 7-6, 6-4

Doubles

Jack Tooker and Eric Greenberg (S) def. Steven Dampf and Reid Brostoff 6-2, 6-1

Jamie Lamb and Andrew Saunders (S) def. Stephen Blinder and Tony Fontana 6-0, 6-1

Adam Greenlee and Lucas Haymes (S) def. Cameron Weiller and Mason Asphar 7-6, 6-4

Trumbull 6, Trinity Catholic 1

Singles

George James (T) def. William Savage 6-3, 1-6, 10-7

Simon Poulter (TC) def. Ben Bello 7-5, 6-4

Luke Samoskevich (T) def. Matthew DiMartino 4-6, 6-0, 13-11

Trumbull won No. 4 singles by forfeit

Doubles

Rushil Ahuja and Nihal Wadhwa (T) def. Mike Vakos and Ivan Martinez 6-0, 6-1

Rishabh Reddy and Elliot Bello (T) def. Nicholas Sclafani and Richard DelVecchio 6-1, 6-2

Darien 4, Westhill 3

Brien McMahon at Wilton

Ludlowe at Warde

New Canaan at St. Joseph

Greenwich at Danbury

Girls Golf

Staples 194, Danbury 221

Played at Longshore GC, par 37

Staples: Sophie Carozza 46, Charlotte Turner 46, Brianna Dwyer 50, Jessie Duranko 52

Danbury: Payton Dorsch 47, Lauren Guerna 54, Oona Furey 60, Raquel Erquez 60

New Canaan 186, Ludlowe 199

Played at Smith Richardson, par 36

Ludlowe: Phoebe Burtt 47, Juliet Bucher 49, Catherine Wallace 51, Katie Chan 52

New Canaan: Meghan Mitchell 44, Lauren Capone 44, Julia Bazata 46, Morgan Hibbert 49

Darien 199, Trumbull 209

Darien: Ashley Amirsakis 47, Sydney Crouch 48, Charlotte Keane 52, Eliza Koorbusch 52

Trumbull: Meghan Lesko 49, Taylor Brown 50, Lauren Bennett 54, Grace Hall 54

Warde 172, Wilton 210

Played at Smith Richardson, par 36

Warde: Jessica Nuzzaci 41, Mia Gramesty 42, Bethany Fell 43, Emily Healy 46

Wilton: Karli Williams 49, Sophia Kammerman 50, Maya Fazio 51, Madeline Pennino 60

Greenwich 188, Ridgefield 216

Played at Ridgefield Public GC