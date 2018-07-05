2018 All-FCIAC Girls Tennis Awards (photos added)

All-FCIAC team and individual photos are available as digital images or as 8×10 glossy prints. To purchase photos, click here or email Dave Stewart, Sports Information Director at dave@newcanaansports.com.

FCIAC Player of the Year

Lilly Ma, Darien

First Team Singles

Lilly Ma, Darien

Izzy Koziol, Wilton

Alyssa DiMaio, Staples

Martine Fierro, Greenwich

Ashley Walker, New Canaan

Gabby Gatto, St. Joseph

Melanie Leguizamon, Greenwich

Emilia Callery, Darien

First Team Doubles

Taylor Yaghmaie and Devon Yaghmaie, Stamford

Kristin Butler and Hannah Bjorkman, Staples

Jill O’Keefe and Hilary Sherpa, Ridgefield

Emily Neuner and Juliet Homes, Darien

Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe, Greenwich

Jenny Loomis and Jordyn Lee, New Canaan

Amber Li and Arden Lee, Wilton

Mary Berardino and Emily Cheung, Ludlowe

All-East Singles

Maddie Wilson, New Canaan

Emma Caldwell, Wilton

Aurora Joblon, Ridgefield

Samantha Keane, Ludlowe

All-East Doubles

Jen Gordon and Julia Driscoll, Ridgefield

Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill, Wilton

Chloe Sigg and Cassidy Little, New Canaan

Grace Cogan and Heather Moran, Ludlowe

All-West Singles

Olivia Foster, Staples

Maddie Kaba, Westhill

Unique Akinloye, Trumbull

Julia Louw, Trumbull

All-West Doubles

Melanie Murphy and Amy Bickham, Greenwich

Gabriela Vega and Olivia Gordy, Staples

Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld, Trumbull

Nina Passaro and Maggie Meister, Stamford

Honorable Mentions

Carine Geijerstam, Staples

Ellie Daigle, Warde

Tes DeJaeger, McMahon

Katherine Wiley, Darien

Christina Gianesello, Greenwich

Catrina Sullivan, Danbury

Lauren Louw, Trumbull

Tamar Bellete, Westhill

Hannah Bushell, Stamford

Xenia Efimov, Ludlowe

Cara Kilmartin, Wilton

Giovana Nazeozeno, Central

Arianna Clarke, Central

Morgan Held, Ridgefield

Kate Janik, Trinity

Iasiah Sena, Norwalk

Jayne Hickey, St. Joseph