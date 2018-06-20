FCIAC Exceptional Scholar-Athletes, Spring, 2018

Bobby Neuner, Darien Boys Tennis

Among the best tennis players ever from the FCIAC, Bobby has a cumulative GPA of 3.86 while taking AP and Honors courses throughout his high school career and he has a score of 1,530 on his SAT.

He has played No. 1 singles all four years for Darien’s varsity program and been team captain as a junior and senior. Bobby went undefeated as a junior during the regular season and was named MVP of the FCIAC. He was All-FCIAC First Team and All-State First Team in each of his first three years and as a sophomore he won the CIAC Class L Tournament.

Bobby, who will play tennis next year at Washington and Lee University, is a Junior Committee Chair-member and volunteer for the Norwalk Grassroots Tennis & Education for the past three years and he has also volunteered for Darien Safe Rides for the past two years.

Emilia Callery, Darien Girls Tennis

This senior with the 3.8 GPA has been a four-year member and a senior captain of both the cross country and tennis teams.

Emilia won state championships in each sport and a pair of FCIAC championships in tennis. As a freshman and sophomore she made All-FCIAC Second Team in cross country as well as All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in tennis.

Emilia is a member of the National Honor Society, One Love, and Eco-Citizens. She serves as a Link Leader, is an active member of the St. Thomas More Youth Group, and has spent the last three summers volunteering as Norwalk Grassroots Tennis and Education.

She plans on playing tennis at Colby College this upcoming fall.

Samantha Keane, Fairfield Ludlowe Girls Tennis

Samantha, who will attend Villanova, has a 4.15 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society along with several more national subject honor societies.

She is a senior captain and three-year member of the girls varsity tennis team who made the All-FCIAC Girls Tennis First Team and was recipient of the Coaches Award last year as a junior.

Samantha also volunteers for CT Challenge.

Josh Evans, Fairfield Ludlowe Boys Lacrosse

This three-sport senior who is bound for the University of Maryland has made the Headmaster’s List every quarter of his high school career and has a 4.21 weighted GPA.

Josh is a member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society (Math) and in his junior year he received the RIT Book Award.

He has played football, lacrosse and basketball all four years and in his senior year was co-captain and selected team MVP and to the FCIAC All-West Football Team.

Josh was a representative at the FCIAC Leadership Conference last August and this past winter the conference recognized him as a Scholar-Athlete.

He spends a good bit of his free time volunteering for several organizations such as the Fairfield Public Library in their Summer Children’s Reading Program and as a basketball coach at Wakeman Boys & Girls Club.

Josh also enjoys tutoring Math and is a member of Ludlowe’s Teens for Tolerance and Circle of Friends Clubs.

John Hogan, Norwalk Boys Golf

John is a member of the National Honors Society and has maintained a GPA of 4.0 while taking mostly Honors and AP classes throughout high school.

He is a three-year member of the varsity boys golf team.

John also became co-president of the Unified Sports during his senior year.

Katherine Sciglimpaglia, Norwalk Softball

Katie is a versatile young lady who excels as a student, athlete, leader and musician.

She has been a High Honor Roll student every quarter since her freshman year to get her cumulative GPA up to 3.73 and she has been a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society as a junior and senior. During her freshman year she received the Excellence in Spanish Award.

Katie was a volleyball team captain during her junior and senior years who made All-FCIAC Honorable Mention and received the Coaches Award as a junior, and the Most Dedicated Award as a senior. She was a basketball team captain as a senior and a softball team captain as a sophomore and junior who was selected to the All-FCIAC Softball First Team as a junior.

Katie has been a member of Honors Principal Orchestra as a junior and senior, Third Chair cellist as a junior, and Co-Assistant Principal Cellist as a senior.

She has volunteered teaching young girls volleyball, basketball and softball.

Katie plans on majoring in Physical Therapy and playing softball at Saint Peter’s University.

Olivia Seymour, Fairfield Warde Girls Lacrosse

Olivia has achieved a 4.12 GPA and been on either the Honor Roll or the Headmaster’s List for every marking period while taking predominantly AP and Honors classes during her entire high school career.

She been a member of the varsity girls lacrosse team all four years, becoming a captain as a senior, and she played varsity soccer for two years. This past fall she received All-FCIAC Honorable Mention for soccer after she achieved the same distinction as a sophomore in lacrosse. Last spring in lacrosse she was selected to the All-FCIAC Second Team and All-State Second Team.

Olivia will attend Hamilton College this coming fall and will play lacrosse.

She was a section leader for the school’s Chamber Choir during her junior and senior years. This past fall she auditioned for the Western Regional Choir and was chosen to sing with this choir which performed at Staples High in January.

Olivia is now Head Chorister with her St. Paul’s Episcopal Church choir. She joined this choir when she was in fourth grade and has been a part of choir leadership since freshman year in high school, which has included the experiences of performing in two Yale Operas at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven.

Julia Eustace, Fairfield Warde Girls Track & Field

Julia has achieved a cumulative GPA of 4.5 and made the Headmaster’s List every marking period throughout high school.

She has been a member of the indoor and outdoor track and field teams all four years and she’s been a three-season runner the last two years as she also joined the cross country team for her junior and senior years. Julia received the Warde team MVP award during the 2017-18 indoor season and the cross country Scholar Athlete Award this past fall.

Julia is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Math Honor Society, and received the University of Rochester Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Book Award.

She is the Warde Key Club historian and volunteers for the Junior Women’s Club of Fairfield.

Patricia Kober, Westhill Girls Tennis

This AP Scholar with the 4.0 GPA will attend Georgetown University this coming fall.

Tricia is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society, president of her Junior Achievement company, a board member of the Interact Community Service Club and Westhill’s Leading and Developing Crew.

She has played volleyball and tennis all four years. Last year she helped lead Westhill’s girls tennis team to the state semifinals and this year she is a team co-captain.

Tricia also volunteers for Carnegie Pollak Tutoring Services.

Erica Shaulson, Westhill Girls Lacrosse

This future Ivy Leaguer (University of Pennsylvania) with an unweighted GPA of 4.0 is a 2018 National Merit Finalist.

Erica is a natural leader, having been selected team captain as a starting defender and four-year member for both the girls soccer and girls lacrosse teams. She was also All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in 2017 in both of her sports.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society, and a recipient of the Harvard University Book Award and National AP Scholar Award from College Bowl.

Erica takes special pride in her mentoring role as a volunteer for Friends @ Home, The Friendship Circle, as she has developed a special friendship with Robert, a special needs child.

John Hoddinott, Danbury Boys Tennis

John has achieved Distinguished and High Honors throughout high school to register a 4.565 and is ranked No. 11 in his class.

He has played tennis all four years.

John is a National Honor Society treasurer and also a recipient of the CAS Award for excellence in music and the arts.

He is a recreation volunteer at Filosa Nursing Home.

Payton Dorsch, Danbury Girls Golf

Payton is a National Honor Society member who is a High Honor Roll student with a 4.1 GPA while taking all AP and Honors classes.

This four-year varsity member of the girls golf team as been the team’s sole captain as a junior and senior who helped her team finish as the state runner-up in 2016 and she was also a three-year varsity member of the ski team. Payton received the golf Sportsmanship Award in 2015 and ’17 and last year she was All-FCIAC Girls Golf Honorable Mention.

Payton is on the Board of Governors Executive Council, a member of Peer Leadership, she goes on missions trips as an active church member and volunteers at the Richter Park Junior Golf Camp each summer.

She plans on walking on to the University of Delaware women’s golf team.

Danny Collazo, Stamford Baseball

This National Honor Society member has a GPA of 3.2 while taking mostly Honors classes and he is also president of the DECA business club.

Danny has been a starter since his sophomore year for both the football and baseball teams and he has been captain of the baseball team the last two years. Last year as a junior he was selected to the FCIAC All-West Baseball Team and All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in football.

Danny has volunteered for his church as an Altar Server for the past nine years and he also volunteered at Bobby Valentine’s Sports Academy summer baseball camp during the recent summers after his freshman and sophomore years.

Juliette Lipson, Stamford Girls Track & Field

This junior is an Honors with Distinction student who has an unweighted GPA of 4.0 while taking mostly AP and Honors classes.

Juliette ran well enough at the conference cross country championships to make the All-FCIAC Second Team as a sophomore and junior years when she was a team captain both of those years and she is currently captain of the outdoor track and field team as well. This past fall she qualified to run in the cross country State Open, after she qualified for the state track championship meets as a freshman and sophomore.

Juliette is a student representative on the Stamford High Athletic Council and a member of the Stamford High Leadership Academy. She has been a Girls Scout for 11 years and is currently working toward her Gold Award. As a former member of national championship synchronized skating teams, she continues to work on her ice skating on the side.

Kathryn Condron, St. Joseph Girls Lacrosse

This senior leader, a co-captain of both the field hockey and girls lacrosse teams as a senior, is a National Honor Society member with a 3.8 GPA who has been an Honor Roll student all four years of high school while taking mostly Honors and AP classes.

Kate was All-State and All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in lacrosse as a junior and she has been All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in field hockey as a sophomore, junior and senior.

She is also a member of the Spanish National Honor Society and Student Ambassadors.

Kate will attend the University of Florida.

Greg Jazwinski, St. Joseph Boys Track & Field

Greg is president of the Student Council, Spanish National Honor Society, Audio Visual Club, and a member of the National Honor Society. He has a GPA of 3.9 and is a President’s Honor Roll student while taking AP and Honors classes.

This senior has been throwing the javelin and discus since his freshman year and is now a team captain.

Greg has received the George Eastman Young Leaders Award, the College Board AP Scholar Award, and is a College Board National Hispanic Scholar. He volunteers with the Bethany Resident State Tropper’s Office and is a volunteer swimming instructor at the Woodruff YMCA.

Greg will attend Yale University.

Matt Yellen, Trumbull Boys Volleyball

Matt has an overall GPA of 4.69 and been an Honor Roll student throughout high school, achieving High Honors with Distinction during his junior and senior years.

He is a National Honor Society member who has received multiple academic recognition awards as well as Outstanding Achievement in Orchestra, where he plays viola.

Matt is a four-year varsity starter and two-year captain on the boys volleyball team, where he was a setter during his two underclassman years before moving to middle/outside hitter during these final two upperclassman years. Last year he made All-FCIAC Second Team and Academic All-State.

This UConn-bound youngster has worked throughout his junior and senior years and for the last three years he has volunteered for the Trumbull Youth Volleyball Camp.

Lauren Louw, Trumbull Girls Tennis

Lauren continuously made High Honor Roll to achieve a 5.028 GPA and she received the Smith College Award for exemplary academic and leadership abilities.

She has been a four-year member of both the field hockey and girls tennis teams and currently serves as team captain in tennis.

Lauren will attend the University of Virginia and study biomedical engineering.

She led the Tashua Elementary fifth grade math team and also volunteers at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Sydney Coleman, Bridgeport Central Girls Track & Field

Sydney is an Honor Roll student and also a part of the Ron Brown Scholar program.

She leads the Psychology Club at her school.

Sydney has been a member of the girls track and field team since her freshman year and has been team captain as a junior and senior. She also played for the girls basketball program all four years – culminating with her making All-FCIAC Honorable Mention as a senior this past winter. She was the program’s junior varsity captain as a sophomore and varsity captain as a senior.

Sydney regularly took part in Build On community service and is a mentor for underclassmen at Bridgeport Central.

Erick Ruilova, Bridgeport Central Boys Tennis

This member of the National Honor Society with the 4.0 GPA has been an Honor Roll student every semester.

Erick has been on Central’s boys tennis team all four years and he made All-FCIAC Honorable Mention as a junior.

Katherine Bracken, Ridgefield Girls Track & Field

Katie is a four-year cross country and track runner and was captain of her cross country team this past fall. She was a proud participant on teams which won FCIAC, state Class LL and State Open championships.

She has a weighted GPA of 4.9 and is her class salutatorian. She is a member of the National Honor Society as well as the coordinator of its Science Club. She is the recipient of the Wesleyan University Book Award, and AP Scholar with Honor and a participant in the CIAC Class Act Sportsmanship Conferences.

Katie volunteers with National Charity League, where she has held positions including vice president and treasurer, and the Ridgefield Boys and Girls Club. She has been the recipient of the Presidential Service Award (gold level) for the past three years.

Aurora Joblon, Ridgefield Girls Tennis

This senior took eight AP classes and many of the most challenging Honors classes and made High Honor Roll every quarter to register a 4.29 GPA and a 4.76 weighted GPA.

Aurora is an AP Scholar with Distinction and she was awarded Academic Recognition in AP Physics, Chemistry Honors, and the National Spanish Exams Levels 2, 3 and 4. She is the recipient of the Mount Holyoke Book Award.

She regularly volunteers at local libray fundraisers, participates in various community theater productions, and sings in an acapella group called Madrigals. She was selected as an RHS Show Your Stripes member and been a participant in the New England Math League and the National Science Olympiad.

Lauren will study engineering at Yale.

Evan Zinn, Staples Boys Lacrosse

This four-year starter and senior captain of the lacrosse team with a 4.1 GPA is an excellent player who has been selected to All-FCIAC and All-State teams and most recently was chosen as an Under Armour Senior All-American.

Evan will continue his lacrosse career at Johns Hopkins University, perennially one of the best programs in the country.

He is also a participant in Unified Sports, a club which provides sports supervision to special needs students.

Abby Najarian, Staples Girls Lacrosse

Abby has made First Honors all four years and achieved a 3.96 GPA while taking the highest level of AP and Honors classes.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and is eligible to be an AP Scholar.

Abby is a four-year starter and captain of the varsity girls lacrosse team and she plans on continuing her lacrosse career and studying Engineering at Lafayette College.

She also lettered in indoor track and field, and field hockey. She helped the Wreckers win a state championship and was selected All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in field hockey this past fall, and she was also recipient of the Staples Scholar-Athlete Award.

Abby is also treasurer of Pink Aid and a four-year member of the National Charity League.

Philip Ayoub, Greenwich Boys Lacrosse

Philip is High Honor Roll student with the 4.61 GPA while getting most of his extremely high grades in AP and Honors courses.

He an AP Scholar with Distinction (five or more AP classes with and average score of 3.5) and is a member of the National Honor Society, Chinese Honor Society, Science Honor Society and Sigma Mu (math honor society).

Philip was one of 55 students selected to participate in the Robotics/Artificial Intelligence course at Cornell University Summer College’s School of Engineering and one of only three students to successfully complete the final project, which was the programming/engineering challenge.

He was a tutor, teacher, creator and a volunteer for several more programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich.

Philip also has work experience at Sky View Ventures, a holding company that primarily deals in the solar industry. He did many tasks that revolved around his main interests – engineering, computer science and finance.

Jessica Aselin, Greenwich Girls Golf

Jessica has been on Honor Roll throughout high school, earned a 4.14 weighted GPA and a 3.6 unweighted GPA, and has been accepted into the National Honor Society.

She joined the girls golf program as a sophomore, been on the varsity team as a junior and senior and she received the Sportsmanship Award as a junior. Jessica really excelled on the ice hockey rink as she helped Greenwich defend its FCIAC championship and was named tournament MVP. She made All-FCIAC and All-State as a senior and as a sophomore was named MVP.

Jessica has tutored younger children at her church and also volunteered in the Greenwich Hospital Junior Volunteer Program and at a Greenwich Summer and Art Camp.

Jessica will attend Clemson University next year for engineering.

Ashnique Powell, Trinity Catholic Girls Tennis

Ashnique is a National Honor Society member with a weighted GPA of 3.93 and has been on the Honor Roll (currently Honors with High Distinction) since the second semester of her freshman year while taking many AP and Honors classes.

She has earned academic awards for both Biology and Italian and is secretary of the school’s Science Club.

She has been playing tennis for only two years but she has utilized her quickness and intuitiveness to steadily improve to where she became a senior co-captain.

Ashnique donates her time toward volunteering for several community organizations. She helps with season food drives at her church, assists with the childcare and nursery and has helped organize mission trips during vacation bible school. She has also volunteered as an after-school tutor at Julia A. Stark Elementary School, and has been a summer volunteer at Stamford Museum and Nature Center as well as the Ferguson Library for the last two years.

Ashnique will pursue a (pediatric) nursing career at Pace University and hopes to play tennis in college.

Tes DeJaeger, Brien McMahon Girls Tennis

This National Honor Society member with the 4.5 weighted GPA has made High Honors every year while taking mostly Honors and AP classes.

Tes has been co-captain of both the varsity volleyball and varsity tennis teams since her junior year. She was selected to the All-FCIAC Girls Volleyball Second Team and was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention for tennis during her junior year and as a senior she made the All-FCIAC Girls Volleyball Third Team.

Tes is president of the Bkind Club, which has donated a significant amount to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and is also involved in sending letters to troops overseas and has collected toiletries to give to the homeless shelter.

She has participated in the Drama Department for three years and was a lead for two of the shows.

Tes has been accepted into the Center for Global Studies (CSG), has traveled to Japan and India with the school, and been selected to be an ambassador mentor for the CSG.

She has also volunteered as a tutor for eight years teaching tennis to underprivileged children in Norwalk.

Elizabeth Lynch, Wilton Girls Track & Field

Elizabeth has been an athlete for all 12 high sports seasons, most of them as a distance runner for the cross country, indoor and outdoor track programs. She also played for the girls basketball program as a freshman and sophomore.

She has been a member of the National Honor Society as a junior and senior, and by meeting the requirements of grades, service and leadership she was admitted into the selective National Honor Society of Wilton High School. She is also a longtime member of the French Honor Society.

Elizabeth has been a team captain as a senior for cross country, indoor and outdoor track. She made All-FCIAC Second Team in cross country in 2016 and has qualified for many state championship races in track in the 1,600-meter and 3,200 events.

As a member of the American Cancer Society Club, Elizabeth has volunteered for Relay for Life by helping raise funds and she has also helped make meals, cards and gifts for those afflicted with cancer in Wilton and in Norwalk Hospital.

Harvey Alexander, Wilton Boys Lacrosse

This National Honor Society member bound for the University of Michigan is a High Honor Roll student who took six AP classes and has achieved a 3.88 unweighted GPA.

Harvey joined the lacrosse team this year after been one of Wilton’s best football player in previous seasons. A team captain in football this past fall, Harvey made All-FCIAC Second Team and was his team’s Offensive Player of the Year. As a junior he was Defensive Player of the Year and selected to the FCIAC All-East Team.

He volunteers for Saferides, coaching recreational basketball and Person to Person Food Drive.

Lauren Capone, New Canaan Girls Golf

This superb golfer is a National Honor Society member who has been a High Honor Roll student every year since her freshman year, she has a weighted GPA of 95 and she received the University of Michigan Book Award which is awarded to the junior who demonstrates excellence in English.

Lauren has been a three-year captain of the Debate Team which has been a CDA Debate state finalist in 2015 and 2016.

Last spring she was the FCIAC and state Class L golf champion, she’s made All-FCIAC East three times, she was among the 2017 Fairfield County Sports Commission Sports Persons of the Year, she is a senior captain this spring in golf and was a three-year member and also captain of the platform tennis team.

Lauren does volunteer work for the National Honor Society and she also volunteers for the National Charity League Canaan Parish Chapter.

Leigh Charlton, New Canaan Girls Lacrosse

This senior three-sport athlete has been an athlete all 12 seasons of her high school – four years each for the girls cross country, girls basketball and girls lacrosse teams.

She was a cross country team captain as a senior, a basketball captain during her junior and senior years, and as a junior she was All-State Second Team in lacrosse.

Leigh has a weighted GPA of 99.48 and has made High Honors every quarter of high school. She is involved with the National Honor Society, is a National Merit Scholar finalist, an AP Scholar with Distinction, and as a junior she received the Wellesley College Book Award.

This coming fall she will attend Georgetown University.