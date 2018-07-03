FCIAC
Joe DeVellis takes helm of Westhill Vikings’ football program

Posted by FCIAC on July 3, 2018 in Football News, News ·

After a 6-4 football season in which their defense played a starring role, the Westhill Vikings will have a new man at the helm for the 2018 campaign.

Joe DeVellis, the Vikings’ defensive coordinator for the three years, was named the head coach of Westhill football, taking over for Frank Marcucio, who resigned last week. Devellis is a special education teacher at Westhill High School and obviously knows the football program and its players well.

According to Scott Ericson of the Stamford Advocate, DeVellis’s hiring was announced in a social media video post by Westhill principal Michael Rinaldi.

“Good morning Westhill Country,” Rinaldi said. “Coming to you from the weight room at Westhill High School, we have big news. We have a new football coach. Coach Joey DeVellis. This is where it’s at. We are excited to start a whole new era at Westhill High School and Westhill football. Get ready, it’s going to be a great season.”

To read more on this story by Scott Ericson, please click here

Joe DeVellis. — Lindsay Perry/Stamford Advocate photo

