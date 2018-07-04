FCIAC
Legends of the Fall: Schedules for the upcoming season

Posted by Dave Stewart on July 4, 2018 in Cross Country News, Field Hockey News, Football News, News, Soccer News, Swimming News, Volleyball News ·

It’s never too early to plan ahead, so here’s a quick look at the schedules for the FCIAC’s fall athletic season.

The Master Schedule links include all varsity events, and the Individual Schools links will show a list of individual schools with links to all varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams,

Football

Master Schedule (Varsity)

Individual Schools

Boys Soccer

Master Schedule (Varsity)

Individual Schools

Girls Soccer

Master Schedule (Varsity)

Individual Schools

Girls Volleyball

Master Schedule (Varsity)

Individual Schools

Field Hockey

Master Schedule (Varsity)

Individual Schools

Boys Cross Country

Master Schedule (Varsity)

Individual Schools

Girls Cross Country

Master Schedule (Varsity)

Individual Schools

Girls Swimming & Diving

Master Schedule (Varsity)

Individual Schools

