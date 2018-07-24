Legends of the Fall: Schedules for the upcoming season

Here’s a quick look at the schedules for the FCIAC’s fall athletic season.
The Master Schedule links include all varsity events, and the Individual Schools links will show a list of individual schools with links to all varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams,
Football
Master Schedule (Varsity)
Individual Schools
Boys Soccer
Master Schedule (Varsity)
Individual Schools
Girls Soccer
Master Schedule (Varsity)
Individual Schools
Girls Volleyball
Master Schedule (Varsity)
Individual Schools
Field Hockey
Master Schedule (Varsity)
Individual Schools
Boys Cross Country
Master Schedule (Varsity)
Individual Schools
Girls Cross Country
Master Schedule (Varsity)
Individual Schools
Girls Swimming & Diving
Master Schedule (Varsity)
Individual Schools