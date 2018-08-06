Mike Walsh retires after 39 years coaching Trinity boys basketball

After 39 seasons at the helm of the Trinity Catholic Boys Basketball program, Mike Walsh has announced his decision to retire from full-time coaching, hoping to spend more time as a full-time grandfather to his eight grandchildren.

The decision was announced in a press release sent out by Trinity Catholic Sunday evening.

Walsh plans to stay involved with the program at Trinity as it transitions to its first new coach since Jimmy Carter was President.

