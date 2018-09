There will be no surprises when the St. Joseph football team plays host to New Canaan in the season opener at Dalling Field on Saturday at 1:30.

Coach Joe Della Vecchia’s Cadets won the Class M championship a year ago to cap a 12-1 campaign. They return the nucleus from that club and are ranked third in the GameTimeCT/New Haven Register preseason high school football poll.

Click here for more