Football: Trumbull Eagles open on road with Greenwich High

Trumbull High open its season with a road game at Greenwich High’s Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Coach Marce Petroccio’s Eagles are expected to have their hands full.

“They could be a preseason number one,” Petroccio said about coach John Marinelli’s Cardinals. “They return some great players on both sides of the ball. We’re excited to have the opportunity. This will be the real deal — jumping right into the fire.”

Petroccio’s journey back to Trumbull High, the school he graduated from and coached at with Jerry McDougall, includes a 25-year stay in Staples where the Wreckers won 210 games, a handful of FCIAC titles and three state championships.

