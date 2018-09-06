Greenwich swimmers out to repeat as FCIAC, LL and Open champions

Entering its 2017 season with two straight State Open titles and seven consecutive Class LL championships to its ledger, the Greenwich High School girls swimming team added the FCIAC crown to the mix last fall.

Put them all together and the Cardinals accomplished the triple crown last season, winning the State Open, Class LL and FCIAC titles in convincing fashion.

Now the Cardinals are relying on five experienced seniors and one sensational sophomore to help continue their reign of supremacy in the conference and state.

“It was a special group last year,” said GHS coach Lorrie Hokayem, who is starting her fifth season at the helm. “Everything came together and we received contributions from all four classes. It was a really exciting year.”

