Darien field hockey dives into new season with state final rematch vs. Staples

Talk about starting the season off with a bang.

After losing the Class L state championship to Staples last fall 1-0, the Wave will face the Wreckers in their season opener at home on Friday.

“It’s the opening game, and we have the whole rest of the season to prepare for. But opening up against Staples has really put a fire under me, and under the girls, to be as ready as we can for our first game,” head coach Maureen Minicus said. “It’s definitely provided great, easy motivation to get prepared and work hard.”

And work hard they did, Minicus said, showing up for preseason in shape, looking ready to make a run all the way back to the state championship.

