FOOTBALL 2018: WESTHILL preview

With former head coach Frank Marcucio abruptly leaving the job this summer, the Westhill football program could have gone into a free fall with nobody in charge.

However, the vacancy did not last long as the Vikings stayed in house, hiring defensive coordinator Joey DeVellis as the new coach within a week of the job opening.

That continuity saved what could have been a disaster for the Vikings and now the team is ready to prove something to its new head man.

“It helps that I was in the program before, but my head is still spinning, a lot,” DeVellis said. “The transition to all the administrative stuff is wild. Having to stay in constant contact with parents, coaches and the AD has been a whirlwind. It has been nice just going to practice and dealing with just football a little bit.”

