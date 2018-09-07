Pay it forward: Darien football looks to continue its reign in 2018

A team would have to get up pretty early in the morning to have a shot at beating the Darien football team. Even then, the Blue Wave would seem to be right at home at daybreak.

When temperatures neared 100 degrees on the turf this preseason, the coaching staff and players got together and decided to suit up in the early morning in order to beat the heat.

“I said ‘Look guys. We’re not going to be able to practice unless we go at 6 a.m.,’” head coach Rob Trifone said. “And they bought in, so we’ve been practicing in the early morning all week. Not a single kid was late and not a single kid’s complained. You’ve got to like that about the team — there’s good karma and good chemistry.”

