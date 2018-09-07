Football preview: Ridgefield needs new starters to be quick learners

If the Ridgefield High football team is going to once again contend for a playoff berth, younger and less-experienced players will need to perform like veterans.

The Tigers — who open the season tonight (7 p.m.) on the road against three-time reigning Class LL state champion Darien — lost most of their starters on both sides of the ball and return only a handful of players with varsity experience.

“We’re very young right now,” said Ridgefield head coach Kevin Callahan, whose team went 7-3 in 2017 and just missed qualifying for the Class LL state playoffs. “Extremely, extremely inexperienced.

“Each week will be a growing process,” added Callahan. “Our success is not necessarily going to be on the scoreboard.”

