25-21, 25-16, 25-19

Stamford Highlights

Kim Magliari, Elodhie Joassin and Morgan Yacavone were named to the All-Tournament team

Magiari was named tournament MVP

Magliari – 15 kills, 4 aces

Joassin – 31 assists, 2 kills, 2 aces

Yacavone – 17 digs, 15 service points, 3 aces