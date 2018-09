Trumbull: Jason Weinstein 3g; Justin Horvath 1g; Tiago Frazao 2a; Matheus Martins 1a

Stamford: Ricarson Michel 1g

Goalkeeping

T – Christopher Prizio 3 saves, and Nicholas Grassi 2 saves

S – Estevan Vargas 9 saves

Jason Weinstein scored goals in the 9th, 32nd, and 69th minute, and Justin Horvath scored in the 67th minute