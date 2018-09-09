FCIAC Football Week One By the Numbers: Three tops one, big birds, and first wins

Opening week of the FCIAC football season is in the books and there were some wild games, including an unexpected shutout between top-ranked teams.

Seven FCIAC teams debuted new head coaches, with three picking up victories, while the three-time defending state champion Darien Blue Wave started the campaign in typical fashion: With a win.

In games for the birds, the Cardinals took down the Eagles, and the Falcons scored a victory in a Friday night lights game.

Here’s a look at some of the numbers from Week One.

28-0

Score of the St. Joseph Cadets shutout victory over the New Canaan Rams in a battle of two teams ranked in the state’s top three. The No. 3 Cadets scored twice in the second quarter — first on a Jaden Shirden run and then on a David Summers’ pass to Will Diamantis. Shirden and Summers then scored on second-half runs. It’s the second straight season in which St. Joe’s has beaten New Canaan in week one.

2006

The last time the New Canaan Rams were shut out in a football game. That was during the FCIAC championship game at Boyle Stadium, as the Greenwich Cardinals took a 28-0 decision.

108

Rushing yards for St. Joseph RB Jaden Shirden, who also scored twice. Shirden was a workhorse, carrying the ball 31 times.

3

Wins over New Canaan and Darien during the past six seasons for the St. Joseph Cadets. They are the only team in the state to beat both of the perennial state powers during that span.

3 (again)

Head coaches who picked up their first victories with their new teams. Phil Tregila’s Staples Wreckers defeated Bridgeport Central 35-6; EJ DiNunzio’s Wilton Warriors defeated Brien McMahon 9-0; and Augustine Tieri’s Danbury Hatters defeated Trinity Catholic 27-22.

5-for-5

Performance of Staples’ offense during the first half of the Wreckers’ win over Central. The Wreckers scored on every possession and led 35-0 at halftime.

0

Points allowed by Wilton’s defense during a season-opening win against McMahon on Friday. It’s the second straight shutout for the Warriors, who beat Trinity Catholic 42-0 on Thanksgiving last year. Wilton’s defense also accounted for six points against McMahon, as Tyler Previte returned a fumble for a touchdown. Max Colburn booted a 27-yard field goal for the Warriors’ other points.

20

Consecutive points scored by the Darien Blue Wave after Ridgefield had closed to within 10-6 in the second quarter of their opener Friday night at DHS. Darien, the three-time defending Class LL champion, went on to win 30-6. The Wave has lost only four games since the start of the 2013 season, and has just one loss since 2016.

275

Passing yards for Darien senior Cooper Hancock, who has taken over as the starting quarterback this season. Hancock threw touchdown passes to TJ Cornacchia and Will Rolapp, and connected with Tyler Herget 7 times for 115 yards.

42

Points scored by the Greenwich Cardinals in their 35-point victory over the Trumbull Eagles on Saturday. The Cardinals scored 552 points last year to average 42.5 per game, and were on the mark again in the opener.

3 (yet again)

Touchdown passes from Greenwich QB Gavin Muir to receiver AJ Barber. The pair connected for scores of 39 and 9 yards during the first quarter, and 1 yard in the second quarter.

29-21

Score of the Ludlowe Falcons’ win over Westhill on opening night Friday at Taft Field. It was the first opening week win since 2015 for Ludlowe, which was 1-19 the past two years.

2

Touchdown passes by Ludlowe quarterback Colin Wilson as the Falcons turned an 8-7 second-quarter deficit into a 22-8 lead after three frames. Wilson threw TDs of 13 yards to Aidan Wykoff and 25 yards to Jake Northrup, and also connected with Northrup for a two-point conversion.

14

Points scored in the fourth quarter by the Warde Mustangs, who rallied for a 28-24 win over Stamford Friday at Boyle Stadium. Stamford led 21-14 after three quarters and 24-14 early in the fourth before the Mustangs began their comeback.

229

Passing yards for Warde quarterback Gulbin, who fired fourth-quarter TD passes to Will Stearns and Jack McKenna. McKenna’s catch came with a minute to play and was the game-winner.