You can watch the Danbury Hatters play the Staples Wreckers in an early-season FCIAC Boys Soccer contest which will be streamed live on the FairfieldLive network this Wednesday, September 12 at 4 p.m.

To get to the FairfieldLive network from FCIAC.net click on the LocalLive logo on the top right side of the page.

Danbury opened the season with a hard-fought 1-1 tie against Ludlowe last Friday, while Staples defeated Warde 3-1 on Saturday.

Enjoy the game!