Notice served: Ridgefield volleyball team tops Greenwich

Although the stage might not have been as big, a statement was delivered: The Ridgefield High girls volleyball team has reloaded.

Despite graduating several starters, including All-State hitter Caroline Curnal, the Tigers sent an early season message on Tuesday night to anyone who thought they might be rebuilding this year. In a thrilling, intense match that went five games, Ridgefield defeated reigning FCIAC and Class LL state champ Greenwich, 3-2, at Ridgefield High.

The Tigers won the match by scores of 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 14-25, and 16-14.

“We lost to Greenwich last year with our strong senior class and now we beat them without it,” said Ridgefield head coach Lidania Cibere, whose team fell to the Cardinals in the conference semifinals and the state quarterfinals last season. “This win validates our legitimacy and proves how these younger girls and our program as a whole deserves to be here and can compete.”

