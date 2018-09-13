GIRLS SOCCER: Keogh super in goal as Westhill and Wilton tie

STAMFORD — Westhill goalkeeper Niamh Keogh made saves in every which way Thursday afternoon, even saving one shot with her face after falling to the ground making another save.

Keogh made 18 saves on the day, many in the second half on point-blank shots which seemed destined for the back of the net as the Westhill girls tied Wilton 0-0.

“I have had some hard games before but probably not like this,” Keogh said. “I am happy with how we played and getting the tie is better than taking a loss. I always feel confident back there.”

