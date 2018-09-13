O’Connell, New Canaan, keeping Cooper’s memory alive

NEW CANAAN — Early in the first quarter of the New Canaan football team’s opener at St. Joseph, a Ram safety wearing No. 22 intercepted a pass deep in his own territory.

Eyes quickly scanned the roster, searching for a name that wasn’t there.

That’s because the young man wearing the jersey was Quintin O’Connell, a senior captain for New Canaan.

O’Connell, who normally wears No. 20, donned 22 in honor of Jason Cooper, the New Canaan receivers coach who passed away on July 7 of a heart attack at age 52.

Click here for more

-----