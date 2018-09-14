Darien blanks rival New Canaan 3-0 in early girls volleyball clash

The Darien Blue Wave volleyball team takes a straight-forward approach to every new season: Focus on the here and now and don’t worry about the past.

It’s an approach which has served them well over the years and can be especially helpful when the roster features a lot of younger players.

“100%,” senior co-captain Lindsey Bennett said when asked about the team’s clean slate this fall. “We have fresh players, a fresh team, and a fresh spirit for the new year.”

The Blue Wave certainly looked fresh on Thursday as they rolled to a 3-0 win over the rival New Canaan Rams, taking the three sets 25-18, 25-17 and 25-9.

