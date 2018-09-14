Football Week Two: St. Joe’s takes over No. 1 as several teams hunt 2-0 starts

Week one of the FCIAC football season featured some great match-ups, with No. 3 St. Joe’s defeating No. 1 New Canaan; defending Class LL champion Darien taking out the Ridgefield Tigers; and a host of new head coaches leading their teams into battle for the first time.

This week’s games aren’t quite as intriguing on paper, but there are still some interesting things on tap as teams try to bounce back from week one losses and others try to start the season at 2-0.

Friday, Sept, 14

Stamford (0-1) at Ridgefield (0-1), 7 p.m.

The Stamford Knights and Ridgefield Tigers will look to bounce back from season-opening losses in this clash at Tiger Hollow. Stamford led by 10 in the fourth quarter before falling to Warde 28-24, while Ridgefield found the end zone just once in a 30-6 loss to Class LL champion Darien. Tiger Hollow has usually been kind to the home team.

St. Joseph (1-0) at Warde (1-0), 7 p.m.

A battle between 1-0 teams features the state’s latest top-ranked team: The St. Joseph Cadets dominated then-No. 1 New Canaan 28-0 last weekend, marking the second straight season in which they’ve beaten the Rams on opening week. Warde, meanwhile, rallied from a 24-14 fourth-quarter deficit and beat Stamford 28-24.

Wilton (1-0) at Staples (1-0), 7 p.m.

The Wilton Warriors and Staples Wreckers will look to move to 2-0 to start the season when they go head-to-head in Westport on Friday night. Wilton’s defense ruled its week one game, shutting out Brien McMahon 9-0, while the Wreckers’ offense was in high gear, scoring on all five first-half possessions en route to a 35-6 victory over Bridgeport Central.

Darien (1-0) at Brien McMahon (0-1), 7 p.m.

The Darien Blue Wave had its typical winning form last week, beating Ridgefield 30-6. The Wave was in fine form with new QB Cooper Hancock (261 passing yards) and a host of receivers, led by Tyler Herget, providing leading the offense. McMahon was unable to reach the end zone in its shutout loss to Wilton and it doesn’t get any easier against a Darien defense which allowed just six points against Ridgefield.

Danbury (1-0) at New Canaan (0-1), 7 p.m.

For the second straight season, the New Canaan Rams were the preseason No. 1 only to be knocked off by St. Joseph. The Rams, who have plenty of talent on the roster, couldn’t put it together in week one and will look to get in synch this week against a Danbury team that gave head coach Augie Tieri a win in his first game as head coach. The Hatters topped Trinity 27-22, but this will be a tougher call as the home opener at Dunning Field.

Ludlowe (1-0) at Trumbull (0-1), 7 p.m.

Trumbull head coach Marce Petroccio returns home for his first game at THS as the head coach of the Eagles. Trumbull was undone by Greenwich during a 42-7 loss last weekend, and will try to even its mark against the Falcons, who topped Westhill for their first opening-week win since 2015.

Bridgeport Central (0-1) at Platt (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Central was knocked out early against Staples this week, but this one is certainly a better match-up for the Hilltoppers. Platt was 4-6 last season, but opened the year with a 27-7 win over Farmington.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Norwalk (1-0) at Westhill (0-1), 11 a.m.

The Norwalk Bears earned a win in a non-conference opener against East Lyme last week and will follow up with a second road game at Westhill on Saturday morning. Norwalk could start the season 2-0 with a victory, while the Vikings hope to even their mark after falling to Ludlowe.

Trinity Catholic (0-1) at Greenwich (1-0), 4 p.m.

Trinity, the smallest school in the FCIAC, faced the state’s largest school in week one and now takes on the state’s second-largest school with the Greenwich Cardinals. Greenwich, last year’s Class LL runner-up, has its sights set on a return trip to the final and a title this season.