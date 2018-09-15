Matthews fires three TDs as Ridgefield routs Stamford, 42-12

Junior quarterback Owen Matthews threw three touchdown passes as the Ridgefield High football team routed Stamford, 42-12, on Friday night at Tiger Hollow.

Ridgefield evened its record at 1-1 while Stamford dropped to 0-2.

The Tigers went ahead 7-0 with just under a minute left in the first quarter on Connor Riebling’s two-yard touchdown run and Sebastian Gasparo’s extra point.

Matthews fired his first TD pass with 7:41 remaining before halftime, connecting with Brian Showstead on a 29-yard scoring play.

