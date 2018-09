Staples scored the game’s first 31 points and went on to rout the Wilton High football team, 37-12, on Friday night in Westport.

The Wreckers improved to 2-0 while Wilton dropped to 1-1.

Staples got a 72-yard pass from Jake Thaw to Kevin Rabacs and a two-yard run from Tim Luciano to go ahead 14-0 by the end of the opening quarter.

Thaw added a 25-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, extending the Wreckers’ lead to 21-0 at halftime.

Click here for more