FOOTBALL: Norwalk rolls over Westhill

STAMFORD—Coming into the game, the Westhill football team knew the Norwalk offense could beat them in a variety of ways.

Turns out, the scouting reports were spot on as Norwalk scored on the ground, through the air and on special teams, dismantling Westhill 48-21 at J. Walter Kennedy Stadium Saturday afternoon.

“We thought we could exploit some things with (Westhill) and we did,” Norwalk coach Sean Ireland said. “I was happy because, teams in the past, if we fumble on the second play and they go in and score a lot of times we duck our heads but there was nobody pointing fingers and everybody stayed positive. Great team effort.”

