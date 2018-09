GREENWICH — Greenwich’s offense couldn’t be stopped and its defense barely budged during the first half of Saturday’s football game against Trinity Catholic.

And that, of course, made it a long first half for the Crusaders.

Scoring on six of its seven opening-half possessions, while shutting down the opposition’s offense, Greenwich coasted to a resounding 56-0 victory over Trinity Catholic in an FCIAC game held at Cardinal Stadium.

Click here for more

-----