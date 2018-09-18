New Canaan swimming and diving stops Staples, 104-82

The New Canaan swimming and diving team scored a huge victory over a top FCIAC contender when the Rams defeated the Staples Wreckers, 104-82, Monday afternoon at the New Canaan YMCA.

The two teams were close throughout, with New Canaan gaining control of the scoreboard, 44-34, after a diving sweep. Even after that, however, the Wreckers remaining within striking distance until the final two races.

The Rams led 83-73 before outscoring Staples 20-9 in the 100 breaststroke and and 400 medley relay for the final 22-point margin.

Click here for more