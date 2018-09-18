BOYS BASKETBALL: Kriftcher named next boys basketball coach at Trinity Catholic

Trinity Catholic did not have to look far for its new head boys basketball coach.

Brian Kriftcher has been on the Trinity Catholic bench for the past two seasons as an assistant to renowned head coach Mike Walsh. On Tuesday the school announced Kriftcher would be taking over for Walsh, who stepped down earlier this year.

Kriftcher will become Trinity’s first new head coach in 40 years, taking over a program steeped in tradition and championships.

“This is a great opportunity to build on a strong foundation here at Trinity. We are not starting from scratch but this is an opportunity to make it my own,” Kriftcher said. “I think since I have been here for two years I have some credibility with the players. They know what to expect from me and I know about them as players and as people.”

