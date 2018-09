WESTPORT — Jake Thaw threw three touchdown passes and Staples scored on its own kickoff Friday night as the Wreckers cruised past McMahon 38-14 on homecoming Friday night.

McMahon scored its first points of the season in the second quarter on a Jermayne Daniel plunge and briefly led, 8-7, but Staples hit the easy button the rest of the way while improving to 3-0.

Click here for more

-----