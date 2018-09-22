New Canaan football shifts into gear, speeds past Trumbull, 48-7

If there is anyone in the FCIAC who might question the scoring prowess of the New Canaan Rams football team, just refer to Trumbull head coach Marce Petroccio for clarification.

The Rams turned what was briefly a tight game into a blowout in a remarkable six-minute stretch at the end of the second quarter, scoring three times in quick succession en route to a 48-7 win over the Eagles Friday night at Trumbull High School.

“We couldn’t stop them,” Petroccio said. “It’s 13-7, we’ve got momentum and we’re excited and as quick as we got the momentum is as quick as they took it away. They’re a very, very good football team. They’re big and physical and our kids tried to match their physicality and we did for a while. But when you can’t stop people it makes for a long, long night.”

