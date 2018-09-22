High School football: Danbury, Malachi Hopkins overpower Westhill

STAMFORD — Danbury quarterback Malachi Hopkins ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Hatters gained 515 rushing yards Saturday in a 52-20 win at Westhill.

Hopkins ran 16 times for 184 yards and completed 5 of 11 passes for 67 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown to his older brother, R.J., who also ran for a touchdown. Running back Jack Pompea scored twice while gaining 120 yards on 16 carries and Malik Thomas also found the end zone on an 83-yard afternoon.

Westhill had some success setting the edge and containing sweep plays but couldn’t find an answer for Malachi Hopkins when he pulled the ball on the option and ran it himself. Hatters coach Augie Tieri called Hopkins “the focal point of our run game.”

Click here for more

-----