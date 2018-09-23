Meet The Captains: Hannah Lee, Ludlowe Swimming and Diving

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring league these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Hannah Lee, Ludlowe

School Year: Senior

Sport: Girls’ Swim and Dive Team

Extracurricular Activities: Piano, Teacher’s Assistant at Chinese Language School of Fairfield County, a greeter of Black Rock Church’s Children’s Ministry, and Senior Editor of Yearbook.

Head Coach Kylen Farrell: “Hannah has become an unmistakable leader in her final year with the Fairfield Ludlowe Girls Swim Team. Hannah regularly offers her assistance wherever it is needed, and she can be depended on to go the extra mile to help her teammates and coaches. Hannah has stood out in her role as Captain by acting with unfailing kindness, support, and inclusiveness toward her teammates, especially the team’s new swimmers.”