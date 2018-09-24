Meet The Captains: Jeremy Garskof, Warde Cross Country

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.
Congratulations to all of our fall captains!
Jeremy Garskof, Warde
School Year: Senior
Sport: Cross Country
Other sports: Indoor Track and Outdoor Track
Extracurricular activities: Piano and running
Head Coach Tom Foster: “A gifted runner who focuses intently at practice to get the most out of every workout.”