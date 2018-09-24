Meet The Captains: Meghan Mitchell, New Canaan Field Hockey

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Meghan Mitchell, New Canaan

School Year: Senior

Sport: Field Hockey

Position: Defense

Other sports: Club Field Hockey and Golf

Clubs: Mentors and More- tutoring middle school kids

Volunteering: New Canaan Youth Field Hockey, youth golf clinics, mentors and more

Job: New Canaan Country Club pro shop

Head Coach Kelly Marks: “Meghan brings a big presence to the field. She obviously has a very hard hit, she’s solid on defense, and the way the kids look up to her is through her presence on the field.