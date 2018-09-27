Meet The Captains: Mamadou Diallo, Stamford Boys Soccer

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Mamadou Diallo, Stamford

School year: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Position: Defensive Midfielder

Other Sports: Stamford F.C. and Wrestling

Extracurricular Activities: Waveny Care Center volunteer; Future Five member; LEAD member

Head Coach Mario Caminiti: “Strong technical and tactical skills, passionate, connects well with his teammates – makes his teammates better – leads by example – understands his role as a leader.”

Of all three team captains, including Brian Alessandro Coronado and Josh Labkoff, Caminiti said “They are great people to work with. I respect and love them. I feel the same way about the team.”