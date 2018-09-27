Meet The Captains: Josh Labkoff, Stamford Boys Soccer

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Josh Labkoff, Stamford

School Year: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Position: Central Defensive Midfield/Right Wing

Other sports you play: Varsity Lacrosse

Extracurricular Activities: Knight Life Student Tutor; President and Founder of the SHS Stocks Club; NHS Vice President

Head Coach Mario Caminiti: “Academic scholar-athlete, high work rate – vocal leader – strong leadership skills – understands his responsibilities – good communication skills.”

Of all three team captains, including Brian Alessandro Coranado and Mamadou Diallo, Caminiti said “They are great people to work with. I respect and love them. I feel the same way about the team.”