Meet The Captains: Brian Alessandro Coronado, Stamford Boys Soccer

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Brian Alessandro Coronado, Stamford

School Year: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Position: Center attacking mid

Extracurricular Activities: SOCCER! SOCCER! SOCCER!

Head Coach Mario Caminiti: “Very friendly – has a great positive personality that his teammates love – hard worker on the field, leads by example – great communicator”

Of all three team captains, including Josh Labkoff and Mamadou Diallo, Caminiti said “They are great people to work with. I respect and love them. I feel the same way about the team.”