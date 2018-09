New Canaan 0-0 0

Trumbull 1-1 2

Trumbull Scoring:  Jason Weinstein (Matt Bagley), 39th min; Matt Bagley (Andrew Restrepo), 64th min

Goalies

NC – Jack Richardson 10 saves

T – Nick Grassi 1 save, Dante Palmieri 0 saves

Shots: T 23  NC 3

Note: With his goal tonight, Jason Weinstein passed Mike Dusiewicz as Trumbull’s all-time leading scorer (40g, 9a).