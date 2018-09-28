Meet The Captains: Megan Phelan, Ludlowe Swimming and Diving

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Megan Phelan, Ludlowe

School Year: Senior

Sport: Swimming

Stroke/Position: Freestyle and backstroke

Other sports: Club swimming year-round.

Extracurricular activities: “I am actively involved in the FLHS chapter of Make a Wish and a member of the National Latin Honors Society.”

Head Coach Kylen Farrell: “For her entire athletic career with the Fairfield Ludlowe Girls Swim Team, Megan has been an integral part of the Falcon’s line-up. She consistently competes, and thrives, among the top swimmers in the FCIAC. This year, Megan has proven to be a strong Captain and role model for the team. Not only is Megan diligent about encouraging the team to work hard and put forth their best effort, but she also demonstrates an immense amount of team pride and sportsmanship.”