Meet The Captains: Kelsi Gallati, Ludlowe Swimming and Diving

Kelsi Gallati, Ludlowe

School Year: Senior

Sport: Swimming

Other sports: Outdoor Track

Extracurricular activities: YMCA Leaders Club, work at Sunny Daes, Chamber Orchestra

Head Coach Kylen Farrell: “Kelsi is in a returning role as Captain of the Fairfield Ludlowe Girls Swim Team, as she was also Captain last season. Kelsi is incredibly reliability, and she follows-through whenever she is asked to accomplish a task for the team. Kelsi takes the responsibilities of being Captain seriously and handles them effectively, but she also maintains the importance of having fun and bonding as a team throughout the experience of high school athletics.”