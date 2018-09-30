FCIAC teams running on state’s cross country polls

Many teams from the FCIAC are ranked high in the most recent state Top 10 polls for boys’ and girls’ cross country.

Two FCIAC teams are ranked among the top four in the MySportsResults/soundRUNNER Boys Cross Country Poll.

Staples is ranked third and Danbury fourth as the only boys FCIAC teams in the Top 10.

Xavier is the defending State Open champion and ranked first after having received six first-place votes while Hall got the other two first-place votes and is No. 2.

After Staples and Danbury, Tolland is ranked fifth and followed by Conard, Suffield, Glastonbury, Shelton and Haddam-Killingworth.

Staples coach Laddie Lawrence and Danbury coach Rob Murray, who combined have won so many FCIAC and state championships, are the two voting members from the conference among the total of eight coaches who vote.

There are four FCIAC teams among the top eight in the in the MySportsResults/soundRUNNER Girls Cross Country Poll.

Danbury is No. 4 as the highest-ranked FCIAC team and followed by conference members Greenwich and Trumbull.

Hall received five first-place votes and is No. 1. Defending State Open champion Glastonbury and Immaculate each got three first-place votes each and are ranked second and third, respectively.

Pomperaug is ranked seventh and Ridgefield is No. 8 as that fourth FCIAC team among the top eight.

New Milford is ninth and Guilford completes the Top 10.

Ridgefield coach John Goetz, Darien coach Steve Norris and Greenwich coach Bill Mongovan are the conference coaches who are voting members of the poll.