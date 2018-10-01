Meet The Captains: Hannah Tucci, Danbury Field Hockey

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Hannah Tucci, Danbury

School Year: Senior

Sport: Field Hockey

Position: Left Midfield

Extracurricular Activities: Danbury Hospital Volunteer, National Music Honor Society, Leo Club, HOSA, Future Medical Career Club, work at Michael’s II cafe, Nikos

Head Coach Denise Brough: “A leader on the team who sees the field very well – anticipates very well – exceptional communicator.”