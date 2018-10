Momentum shifts were theme during Wednesday’s field hockey showdown between the New Canaan Rams and Norwalk Bears.

Unfortunately for the Rams, they were in the downswing when the contest came to an end.

Tessa Albrecht scored her second goal of the game to put Norwalk ahead with 20:36 remaining and the Bears made it stand up as they took a 2-1 decision from New Canaan at Dunning Field.

Click for more