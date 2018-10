TRUMBULL — There were lots of saves for Jimmy Johnson on Thursday night at Trumbull as he and the Greenwich boys soccer team dealt the Eagles their first loss, 1-0.

One stood out: No. 1.

“That first save kind of set the tone,” Johnson said; it took a while but was a beauty on Trumbull’s first extended pressure of the evening.

“You’re not going to get through our defense, and even if you get through our back line, you’re not going to get through me.”

